CAG Report Finds No Teachers In 1,895 Madhya Pradesh Schools, 435 Have Zero Students

According to the report, these discrepancies were revealed in a review of 66,814 schools in the state as of August 2023. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: The latest report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has revealed shocking details about the student-teacher ratio in schools. The report found that 1,895 schools have no teachers, while 435 schools have teachers despite zero enrollment of students.

According to the report, these discrepancies were revealed in a review of 66,814 schools in the state as of August 2023. Of the 435 schools with zero enrollment, 105 schools had no student admission for a year, 38 for two years, 33 for three years, and 259 for four years. Shockingly, 320 of these schools did not have approved teacher positions, yet teachers were found posted there. The report termed the department's response unacceptable, stating that no concrete evidence was presented to support the closure or transfer process.

Significant Disparity in Student-Teacher Ratio

The Right to Education Act mandates student-teacher ratio should be 30:1 in primary schools, 35:1 in middle schools, and 30:1 in secondary and higher secondary schools. While the average situation at the primary level is reported to be normal, the ratio in middle schools is 37:1, 40:1 in secondary schools and 54:1 in higher secondary schools. The situation in the districts is even more worrying. The ratio of middle schools in Tikamgarh is 57:1, significantly higher than the state average. At the secondary level, Ashok Nagar recorded a ratio of 66:1. However, Tikamgarh's ratio for higher secondary schools was 112:1, 58 points higher than the state average.