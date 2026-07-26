ETV Bharat / state

CAG Flags Non-Functional PM Cares Oxygen Plants, Idle Ventilators In Bengal Hospitals During Covid

Kolkata: More than half of the PSA oxygen plants installed under PM CARES and CSR initiatives in West Bengal during Covid were either uncommissioned or non-functional as of December 2023, while ventilators and oxygen concentrators were found lying idle at two government hospitals, a CAG report said.

It also flagged deficiencies in the utilisation of Covid-related funds. Of the total amount released under the Emergency COVID Response Package-II (ECRP-II), Rs 659.28 crore (65 per cent) remained unspent as of March 2022, it stated. Also, Rs 462.05 crore released as State COVID untied funds -- gap funding for pandemic responses not covered by strict central packages -- also remained unutilised.

The findings are part of the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on public health infrastructure and management of health services in West Bengal. The 2024 report was tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The erstwhile TMC government had not tabled CAG reports for four fiscals up to 2024-25.

The audit examined, among other issues, infrastructure created during the COVID-19 pandemic, when ventilators, oxygen concentrators and PSA oxygen generation plants were supplied under the PM CARES Fund to strengthen public healthcare facilities.

According to it, of the 75 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants supplied under PM CARES and CSR initiatives, only 32 were functional as of December 2023. The remaining 43 plants were either yet to be commissioned or were non-functional.

The report also stated that of the 46 plants supplied with funds from PM CARES, 23 were functional and only nine of the 29 CSR-funded plants were operational.

The Narendra Modi government had set up the PM CARES Fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the Covid pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. It was registered as a public charitable trust.