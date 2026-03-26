ETV Bharat / state

CAG Flags Major Lapses In MGNREGS Implementation In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has said that less than 53% of works approved under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Maharashtra were completed over the past five years. The report was submitted in the Assembly on the last day of the Budget Session.

It exposed that only 52.81 per cent of the total approved works during this period were completed. During the five-year period, a total of 25.72 lakh works were approved across the state. Of these, only around 13.58 lakh works were completed, while the remaining projects either remain incomplete or have not been started.

The total expenditure for the completed work was Rs 6,725.65. However, Rs 5,361.02 crore was also spent on incomplete projects. The report notes that large sums of public money were utilised without ensuring completion.

According to the report, as of March 2025, nearly 7.10 lakh works had not even been initiated. Of these, about 2.48 lakh works (around 35 per cent) have been pending for over three years.

Similarly, out of 5.03 lakh incomplete works, nearly 1.07 lakh (21 per cent) have been stalled for more than three years, which shows serious lapses in planning and execution. Under the scheme’s provisions, employment must be provided within 15 days of demand, failing which eligible households are entitled to an unemployment allowance.

However, during the period from 2019–20 to 2023–24, only 2,268 cases of unemployment allowance were paid out of 34.85 lakh eligible claims. The remaining 34.83 lakh cases are still pending.