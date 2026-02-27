PMAY Houses Built Within A Day In Bihar! CAG Flags Irregularities In Housing And Health Schemes
The CAG has detected gross irregularities in the implementation of PMAY-G and the AB-PMJAY in Bihar, detailing some of the striking ones.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Patna: Houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Bihar are being constructed in just one day – giving a run for money to Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Likewise, houses built under the scheme are geo-tagged at faraway locations across the state and outside. In one instance it was geo-tagged at Delhi, while in another it was done in Jharkhand.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has detected gross irregularities in the implementation of PMAY-G and the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Bihar, detailing some of the striking ones.
When the audit test checked photographs related to house construction were uploaded on AwaasSoft, an app designed for the Ministry of Rural Development to manage and monitor the PMAY-G, it found that photos of at least 10 'completed houses' were taken and uploaded just a day after the photos of their construction up to the 'plinth level' were uploaded.
The CAG report has shown images of one such house constructed at Sramahmad panchayat in Darbhanga district. The photograph of its construction till plinth level was uploaded after inspection by concerned rural development officials on June 3, 2022 while the picture of the completed house was uploaded after inspection on June 4, 2022.
"Audit observed cases of houses being geo-tagged outside their concerned village panchayat, district and even outside the state. In 52 cases, location of houses had been geo-tagged at distant places in the state, in wide deviation from their actual locations. In three cases, the locations of houses were geo-tagged at places outside the state in Delhi and Jharkhand," the CAG report on PMAY-G and AB-PMJAY for year ending March 31, 2025 revealed.
In one case, the house of a beneficiary in Madhubani district was geo-tagged in New Delhi at an aerial distance of around 915 km.
Geo-tagging is the process of adding geographical identification metadata, like latitude and longitude coordinates to media like photos, videos, or social media posts. It uses GPS, wi-fi, or cellular data to assign a specific physical location to the digital content, helping users organise, search, and map information.
The Gramin Awaas Sahayaks (rural house assistants) capture the geo-referenced photographs to help verify the implementation of PMAY-G. The permissible deviation in location is 25 metres and the AwaasSoft application flashes an error message if deviation is more than 25 metres.
According to the CAG report, the images showing vast deviation indicated the risk that "the concerned Gramin Awaas Sahayaks, who were tasked with the responsibility of geo-tagging the houses had done so without visiting the actual sites."
The PMAY-G was launched on April 1, 2016 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all houseless, kutcha and dilapidated rural households by 2022. Its deadline has been extended since then. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh, were to be paid to the beneficiaries in instalments linked to the progress of the construction of the houses.
Altogether 30.67 lakh houses were sanctioned for Bihar between 2017-18 and 2023-24, against which the construction of 28.94 lakh houses was completed.
The audit conducted by the CAG noticed difference in data pertaining to the completion of houses provided by the concerned department via AwaasSoft and what was actually noticed during Joint Physical Verification (JPV) on the ground level.
"During JPV of houses constructed under the scheme, audit observed that out of 1,454 houses, although 1,324 were marked as 'completed' in AwaasSoft, roof casting had not been done in 306 or 23 percent of them. In 155 houses, photographs of other houses were geo-tagged. It was also observed that 390 beneficiaries or 0.78 percent of 49,796 cases in the sampled village panchayats, had been paid Rs 1.69 crore as the first instalment, but had not started construction work even after a lapse of 34 to 93 months," the report found.
Moreover, the CAG found that photograph on one particular house was used in 25 cases and assistance worth Rs 30 lakh were taken.
Similarly, there were 1,635 PMAY-G beneficiaries, whose names were different in AwaasSoft platform and Public Finance Management System (PFMS) but received payments of Rs 19.37 crore.
Convergence with other specified social sector schemes had not been ensured to the extent envisaged for providing the requisite amenities in all the completed houses.
During the JPV, it was noticed that out of the 961 completed houses, toilets were not constructed in 541. It was also observed that 157 houses did not have the basic amenities of drinking water, electricity or solar power connection, LPG connection, bathing area, and waste management facility.
Out of 20,000 targeted landless beneficiaries, only 3,462 (17 percent) received assistance for purchase of land under the Mukhyamantri Vaas Sthal Kray Sahayata Yojana scheme of the state, and houses for only 2,935 (15 percent) beneficiaries were sanctioned under PMAY-G.
The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) instructed Bihar in March 2018 to reserve five percent sanctions under the scheme for people with disabilities. However, the department did not take sufficient steps in this regard.
The CAG has recommended proper verification of beneficiaries, achieving the targets set for construction, and ensuring geo-tagging of houses from their actual locations, monitoring the progress of house construction, and conduct of social audits to improve public accountability and address shortcomings.
Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)
As far as AB-PMJAY is concerned, the CAG report flagged several irregularities in its effective implementation and revealed that at least 595 villages in the state were deprived of the intended benefits of the scheme.
The report noted that out of total 44,559 villages in Bihar, there were 595 villages (1.34 percent), which "although had eligible AB-PMJAY beneficiaries, but no Ayushman cards were issued. As a result, there were not cardholders in those villages."
The Bihar government did not even provide the latest status of cards issued in those villages nor replied to the audit observations.
"AB-PMJAY aimed to provide health insurance coverage to the targeted 1.21 crore beneficiary families in the state. Audit scrutiny found that data relating to villages where not a single Ayushman card had been issued was not available on the dashboard portal. Moreover, the updated status in this regard was not provided to the audit by the Bihar Health Security Committee (BHSSC)," reveals the report.
As per the revised target (January 2022), in Bihar, 6.18 crore beneficiaries were to be covered under the scheme. "However, only 2.56 crore beneficiaries (41 percent) were verified in the state as of March 2024," the report said.
Moreover, against the required confidence or match score of 70, verification of a total of 2.18 crore beneficiaries was approved, even though the confidence or match score was zero, one, or without fetching any match score, implying that beneficiaries had been verified or registered without sufficient identity documents.
CAG found that the Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra (PMAM) kiosks, which were supposed to assist the beneficiaries in completing the required formalities, were not working 24x7 in 54 sampled public and private hospitals.
The Union government launched AB-PMJAY in September 2018 aimed at providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to poor and vulnerable households for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, to achieve universal health coverage.
The CAG conducted a survey among AB-PMJAY beneficiaries between September 2021 and January 2022. Interactions were held with around 590 beneficiaries in 10 districts.
Out of 3,884 members of the audited 590 beneficiaries' families, 2,717 or 70 percent were not issued Ayushman cards. Most of them were unaware about the existing grievance redressal system or complaint cell pertaining to the scheme. Those who were aware about it, were not satisfied with it.
The survey threw light on the issues like lack of awareness of benefits, and empanelled hospitals. Around 38 of the surveyed beneficiaries had to spend money from their pockets for treatment at hospitals.
The CAG has recommended proper verification, faster processing of applications, trained functionaries to help beneficiaries complete the required formalities at the hospitals, expedite claim payments, strengthen the IT system, curb cases of payments without biometric authentication, as well as improve the monitoring mechanism by strengthening the State Anti-Fraud Unit to prevent and detect frauds in the scheme.
Also Read