PMAY Houses Built Within A Day In Bihar! CAG Flags Irregularities In Housing And Health Schemes

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over keys to beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), in Siwan. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also seen. ( ANI )

Patna: Houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Bihar are being constructed in just one day – giving a run for money to Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Likewise, houses built under the scheme are geo-tagged at faraway locations across the state and outside. In one instance it was geo-tagged at Delhi, while in another it was done in Jharkhand.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has detected gross irregularities in the implementation of PMAY-G and the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Bihar, detailing some of the striking ones.

When the audit test checked photographs related to house construction were uploaded on AwaasSoft, an app designed for the Ministry of Rural Development to manage and monitor the PMAY-G, it found that photos of at least 10 'completed houses' were taken and uploaded just a day after the photos of their construction up to the 'plinth level' were uploaded.

The CAG report has shown images of one such house constructed at Sramahmad panchayat in Darbhanga district. The photograph of its construction till plinth level was uploaded after inspection by concerned rural development officials on June 3, 2022 while the picture of the completed house was uploaded after inspection on June 4, 2022.

"Audit observed cases of houses being geo-tagged outside their concerned village panchayat, district and even outside the state. In 52 cases, location of houses had been geo-tagged at distant places in the state, in wide deviation from their actual locations. In three cases, the locations of houses were geo-tagged at places outside the state in Delhi and Jharkhand," the CAG report on PMAY-G and AB-PMJAY for year ending March 31, 2025 revealed.

In one case, the house of a beneficiary in Madhubani district was geo-tagged in New Delhi at an aerial distance of around 915 km.

Geo-tagging is the process of adding geographical identification metadata, like latitude and longitude coordinates to media like photos, videos, or social media posts. It uses GPS, wi-fi, or cellular data to assign a specific physical location to the digital content, helping users organise, search, and map information.

The Gramin Awaas Sahayaks (rural house assistants) capture the geo-referenced photographs to help verify the implementation of PMAY-G. The permissible deviation in location is 25 metres and the AwaasSoft application flashes an error message if deviation is more than 25 metres.

According to the CAG report, the images showing vast deviation indicated the risk that "the concerned Gramin Awaas Sahayaks, who were tasked with the responsibility of geo-tagging the houses had done so without visiting the actual sites."

The PMAY-G was launched on April 1, 2016 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all houseless, kutcha and dilapidated rural households by 2022. Its deadline has been extended since then. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh, were to be paid to the beneficiaries in instalments linked to the progress of the construction of the houses.

Altogether 30.67 lakh houses were sanctioned for Bihar between 2017-18 and 2023-24, against which the construction of 28.94 lakh houses was completed.

The audit conducted by the CAG noticed difference in data pertaining to the completion of houses provided by the concerned department via AwaasSoft and what was actually noticed during Joint Physical Verification (JPV) on the ground level.

"During JPV of houses constructed under the scheme, audit observed that out of 1,454 houses, although 1,324 were marked as 'completed' in AwaasSoft, roof casting had not been done in 306 or 23 percent of them. In 155 houses, photographs of other houses were geo-tagged. It was also observed that 390 beneficiaries or 0.78 percent of 49,796 cases in the sampled village panchayats, had been paid Rs 1.69 crore as the first instalment, but had not started construction work even after a lapse of 34 to 93 months," the report found.

Moreover, the CAG found that photograph on one particular house was used in 25 cases and assistance worth Rs 30 lakh were taken.

Similarly, there were 1,635 PMAY-G beneficiaries, whose names were different in AwaasSoft platform and Public Finance Management System (PFMS) but received payments of Rs 19.37 crore.

Convergence with other specified social sector schemes had not been ensured to the extent envisaged for providing the requisite amenities in all the completed houses.