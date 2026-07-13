ETV Bharat / state

CAG Flags Rs 3,541 Crore Excess Spend, Budgetary Lapses In Maharashtra Govt's Ladki Bahin Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a cheque to a beneficiary under Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme during a public event, in Thane on Oct 05, 2024. ( ANI )

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore, parking of thousands of crores in deposit accounts and deficiencies in financial management in the implementation of the Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme.

The CAG State Finances Audit Report 2024-25, tabled in the state legislature on Friday, noted that the Women and Child Development Department did not provide any specific justification for the substantial excess expenditure.

The report stated that the Women and Child Development Department spent Rs 33,237.24 crore on the scheme against the authorised budget of Rs 29,693.09 crore, resulting in an excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore.

The report said a total grant of Rs 29,693.09 crore was made available for the scheme, including Rs 26,200 crore through supplementary provisions and Rs 3,490.75 crore re-appropriated from the Lek Ladki Yojana.

The CAG said audit scrutiny revealed that Rs 15,586 crore drawn between January and March 2025 was transferred to Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts (VPDAs).

"This large-scale withdrawal indicates that the funds were not required for immediate use and were drawn from the treasury without actual expenditure needs," the report said.

Describing the practice as a serious financial irregularity, the CAG said the drawal and parking of funds in VPDAs without immediate requirement was "contrary to principles of budgetary discipline and financial propriety" and undermined legislative control over public finances.