CAG Flags Delays In MPPSC Recruitment Process, Cites Poor Coordination Between Commission And Govt Departments
Of the 44 examinations proposed between 2018 and 2023, only 28 were conducted, while notifications for remaining 16 exams were not issued by the departments.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Bhopal: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised concerns over delays in recruitment processes conducted through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) over the last few years.
Sharing the audit report, the CAG cited a lack of coordination between state government departments and the commission.
According to the report, of the 44 examinations proposed between 2018 and 2023, only 28 were conducted, while advertisements for the remaining 16 exams were not even issued by the concerned departments.
Government departments are required to inform the commission about vacant posts through the State Public Service Commission’s website. The commission then initiates recruitment for services such as State Civil Services, Forest Services and Engineering Services based on the data received.
However, the CAG found that between 2017-18 and 2022-23, several departments including the Energy Department, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Jail Department, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, and the Public Health Engineering Department, took between 31 and 68 months to send details of 101 vacant posts. As a result, the commission was able to initiate recruitment for only 25 of those positions.
The report also pointed to delays on the part of the commission. Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the MPPSC issued 94 advertisements related to 56 examinations for 12,336 posts. In 30 of these cases, the commission took an average of 136 days to issue the advertisements.
The audit highlighted prolonged delays in the recruitment of 2,371 Assistant Professors in the Higher Education Department. Although the notification was issued in February 2016, it took nearly four years to conduct the examination.
The delay was attributed to repeated revisions in the calculation of reservation quotas for persons with disabilities. The report noted that no clear internal mechanism was followed to collect vacancy data in accordance with reservation policies, resulting in appointments getting entangled in reservation-related disputes.
The CAG has recommended that the state government adopt the model followed by the Kerala Public Service Commission, where a one-month time limit is prescribed for processing vacancy data.
Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has stated that a new online portal is being developed. Under the proposed system, departments will upload vacancy details online, which is expected to reduce delays in publishing recruitment advertisements and expedite the hiring process.
