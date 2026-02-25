ETV Bharat / state

CAG Flags Delays In MPPSC Recruitment Process, Cites Poor Coordination Between Commission And Govt Departments

Bhopal: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised concerns over delays in recruitment processes conducted through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) over the last few years.

Sharing the audit report, the CAG cited a lack of coordination between state government departments and the commission.

According to the report, of the 44 examinations proposed between 2018 and 2023, only 28 were conducted, while advertisements for the remaining 16 exams were not even issued by the concerned departments.

Government departments are required to inform the commission about vacant posts through the State Public Service Commission’s website. The commission then initiates recruitment for services such as State Civil Services, Forest Services and Engineering Services based on the data received.

However, the CAG found that between 2017-18 and 2022-23, several departments including the Energy Department, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Jail Department, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, and the Public Health Engineering Department, took between 31 and 68 months to send details of 101 vacant posts. As a result, the commission was able to initiate recruitment for only 25 of those positions.

The report also pointed to delays on the part of the commission. Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the MPPSC issued 94 advertisements related to 56 examinations for 12,336 posts. In 30 of these cases, the commission took an average of 136 days to issue the advertisements.