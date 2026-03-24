CAG Flags 342% Surge In Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation; Rs 18.88 Crore Spent On Interiors
Earlier in January this year, the BJP leaders had accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of inflating the renovation costs, citing a "leaked" CAG report.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed financial irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flagstaff Road, New Delhi. The report was tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the first day of the budget session by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
According to the audit, the total cost of renovation work reached Rs 33.66 crore, which is 342 per cent higher than the original estimate. The initial projected cost for the project was significantly lower, but repeated revisions and changes during execution led to a steep rise in expenditure.
Notably, earlier in January this year, the ruling BJP leaders had accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of inflating the renovation costs, citing a "leaked" CAG report.
The report highlights that out of the total Rs 33.66 crore spent, Rs 18.88 crore was used for high-end interior items. These included artistic designs, antique pieces, and decorative furnishings, raising concerns over excessive spending on luxury elements.
The audit also pointed out serious procedural lapses by the Public Works Department (PWD). One of the key issues was that administrative and financial approvals worth Rs 9.34 crore were granted more than two months after the work had already been completed. This means the project was carried out without prior authorisation, creating financial liabilities for the government.
Further irregularities were found in the construction of additional facilities such as the Camp Office and Staff Block. The CAG report noted that Rs 19.87 crore had been sanctioned for these structures. However, the Staff Block was never constructed. Instead, funds were diverted to build seven servants' quarters at a different location, which was not part of the original plan.
In addition, the Camp Officer project underwent major changes. It was initially planned as a permanent structure, but was later altered into a semi-permanent one. Due to the shortage of funds, only the basic structure of the Camp Office could be completed, and work was halted midway in June 2023.
The audit also revealed that several works were started without approval and later regularised. Approvals were often granted retrospectively, and project estimates were revised multiple times. In some cases, expenditure was recorded for work that did not have clear authorisation.
Another concern raised in the report was the awarding of multiple contracts to a single contractor. The audit noted that work worth Rs 25.80 crore was executed by one contractor without exploring competitive tendering for additional work. The report also highlighted that the built-up area of the residence was increased by 36 per cent, from 1,397 square meters to 1,905 square meters. Along with this, the project specifications were upgraded to include superior materials and decorative elements, further driving up costs.
The residence has become a political issue during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The Bhatatiya Janata Party (BJP) had referred to the bungalow as "Sheesh Mahal" to allege corruption against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership. The BJP later returned to power in Delhi after a decade.
The CAG report concludes that the project saw excessive cost escalation, a lack of proper approvals, diversion of funds, and poor financial management. It raises serious questions about transparency and accountability in the execution of public works related to the Chief Minister's residence.
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