ETV Bharat / state

CAG Flags 342% Surge In Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation; Rs 18.88 Crore Spent On Interiors

New Delhi: A latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed financial irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flagstaff Road, New Delhi. The report was tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the first day of the budget session by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to the audit, the total cost of renovation work reached Rs 33.66 crore, which is 342 per cent higher than the original estimate. The initial projected cost for the project was significantly lower, but repeated revisions and changes during execution led to a steep rise in expenditure.

Notably, earlier in January this year, the ruling BJP leaders had accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of inflating the renovation costs, citing a "leaked" CAG report.

The report highlights that out of the total Rs 33.66 crore spent, Rs 18.88 crore was used for high-end interior items. These included artistic designs, antique pieces, and decorative furnishings, raising concerns over excessive spending on luxury elements.

The audit also pointed out serious procedural lapses by the Public Works Department (PWD). One of the key issues was that administrative and financial approvals worth Rs 9.34 crore were granted more than two months after the work had already been completed. This means the project was carried out without prior authorisation, creating financial liabilities for the government.

Further irregularities were found in the construction of additional facilities such as the Camp Office and Staff Block. The CAG report noted that Rs 19.87 crore had been sanctioned for these structures. However, the Staff Block was never constructed. Instead, funds were diverted to build seven servants' quarters at a different location, which was not part of the original plan.