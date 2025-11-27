ETV Bharat / state

Cafe Reels: Hyderabad Couple Quit Software Jobs, Built Rs 40-Lakh Startup In A Year

Hyderabad: Many software employees dream of starting something on their own, but only a few dare to take the first step. Naveen and Manisha are among those few who turned their dream into reality.

Although they were earning lakhs per month in the software sector, they were not fully satisfied with their work. Both wanted to start something in cuisine. After thinking for a while, the young couple gathered courage and took the first step by quitting their jobs. To attract the youth, they started a restaurant and named it 'Cafe Reels'.

What began with an investment of Rs five lakh has now grown into a business worth Rs 40 lakh that too within just one year. Due to the overwhelming response from customers, they also opened another branch. Their journey is an inspiration for the large chunk of office-goers who stick to their jobs for fear of suffering defeat in their ventures.

Today, memes and reels have become a major mode of communication for the youth. Naveen and Manisha realised that if these trending ideas are used smartly, a business can grow rapidly. Using their technology skills, they shaped their concept with creativity and started their startup, Cafe Reels. The entire place is designed with memes to attract young customers. Along with the attractive interiors, the restaurant serves homely dishes, bringing them a steady income and a loyal customer base.

Manisha is from Karimnagar, while Naveen is from Warangal. Both worked as software employees in Hyderabad. During her early days in Bengaluru, Manisha once fell ill after eating outside. Since then, she decided that one day she would start a restaurant that prioritises quality. She shared her idea with Naveen, who immediately supported her. Together, they quit their jobs and stepped into the world of business.