Cafe Reels: Hyderabad Couple Quit Software Jobs, Built Rs 40-Lakh Startup In A Year
The couple shows that if one thinks out of the box and takes a bold step in the field he/she loves, success will surely follow.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Many software employees dream of starting something on their own, but only a few dare to take the first step. Naveen and Manisha are among those few who turned their dream into reality.
Although they were earning lakhs per month in the software sector, they were not fully satisfied with their work. Both wanted to start something in cuisine. After thinking for a while, the young couple gathered courage and took the first step by quitting their jobs. To attract the youth, they started a restaurant and named it 'Cafe Reels'.
What began with an investment of Rs five lakh has now grown into a business worth Rs 40 lakh that too within just one year. Due to the overwhelming response from customers, they also opened another branch. Their journey is an inspiration for the large chunk of office-goers who stick to their jobs for fear of suffering defeat in their ventures.
Today, memes and reels have become a major mode of communication for the youth. Naveen and Manisha realised that if these trending ideas are used smartly, a business can grow rapidly. Using their technology skills, they shaped their concept with creativity and started their startup, Cafe Reels. The entire place is designed with memes to attract young customers. Along with the attractive interiors, the restaurant serves homely dishes, bringing them a steady income and a loyal customer base.
Manisha is from Karimnagar, while Naveen is from Warangal. Both worked as software employees in Hyderabad. During her early days in Bengaluru, Manisha once fell ill after eating outside. Since then, she decided that one day she would start a restaurant that prioritises quality. She shared her idea with Naveen, who immediately supported her. Together, they quit their jobs and stepped into the world of business.
The couple spent three months preparing themselves. They travelled to various places, discussed with friends, and gathered all the information needed to run a restaurant. Finally, Cafe Reels was started in 2024. "The motto behind the restaurant is to serve tasty food without compromising on quality along with providing the feel of a home-cooked meal," Manisha said.
Manisha personally designed the cafe interiors. She decorated the walls with popular memes, movie punch dialogues, and viral quotes to make the place lively and enjoyable. She wanted customers to feel fresh and get a different vibe the moment they step in. Manisha says that the startup, which began on a small scale, is now expanding rapidly with the strong support of the youth.
Co-founder Naveen says that money alone is not enough to succeed in business. Thinking differently and maintaining quality are the key reasons behind their growth. He adds that the journey was difficult, but their passion helped them overcome challenges and move towards success.
Coming from a middle-class background, Naveen and Manisha proved that courage and creativity can lead to remarkable achievements. "Not everyone who is educated wants to do only a job. If you think out of the box and take a bold step in the field you love, success will surely follow," Naveen said.
Also Read