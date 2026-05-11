ETV Bharat / state

CAF Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh After Returning From Bengal Poll Duty

Dhamtari: A 37-year-old jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who had recently returned from West Bengal election duty, allegedly died by suicide in a rented house in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sapna Pink City Road. On information, the Kotwali Police reached the scene and sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem.

The deceased, identified as Jageshwar Prasad Thakur, was a resident of Bhatgaon in the Balod district. He was posted with the 'F' Company of the 10th Battalion of the CAF in Surajpur. He was deployed in the Civil Lines area of ​​Raipur and had returned home for a five-day break after completing his election duty in West Bengal.

Police said it has been revealed that on the day of the incident, the jawan had an altercation with his wife, following which she became upset and went to a relative's house. Late that night, she called the jawan's younger brother to inform him about the dispute. When the jawan's brother came to their house, he found the door locked from the inside. He somehow managed to enter the room through a rear entrance after a lot of effort and found Jageshwar Thakur unconscious. The police were subsequently informed.