CAF Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh After Returning From Bengal Poll Duty
According to Dhamtari Police, before taking the drastic step, the CAF jawan had an altercation with his wife.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Dhamtari: A 37-year-old jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who had recently returned from West Bengal election duty, allegedly died by suicide in a rented house in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sapna Pink City Road. On information, the Kotwali Police reached the scene and sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem.
The deceased, identified as Jageshwar Prasad Thakur, was a resident of Bhatgaon in the Balod district. He was posted with the 'F' Company of the 10th Battalion of the CAF in Surajpur. He was deployed in the Civil Lines area of Raipur and had returned home for a five-day break after completing his election duty in West Bengal.
Police said it has been revealed that on the day of the incident, the jawan had an altercation with his wife, following which she became upset and went to a relative's house. Late that night, she called the jawan's younger brother to inform him about the dispute. When the jawan's brother came to their house, he found the door locked from the inside. He somehow managed to enter the room through a rear entrance after a lot of effort and found Jageshwar Thakur unconscious. The police were subsequently informed.
"We received information at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday night that a CAF jawan had died by suicide. The police reached the scene and completed the formalities," said Abhishek Chaturvedi, CSP.
"Jageshwar had joined the CAF in 2009 and had recently returned from election duty in West Bengal. He was on a five-day leave," said Tribhuvan Thakur, the deceased's brother.
According to the police, a forensic team has examined the crime scene and a detailed investigation is underway. The reasons as to why the jawan took the drastic step will become clear following investigation, police added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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