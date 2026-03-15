ETV Bharat / state

Two Members Of Kohinoor 007 Gang Arrested In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: Two members of the notorious Kohinoor 007 gang were arrested by Borkheda police in Rajasthan's Kota. Eight firearms and 12 cartridges were recovered from the accused, said police.

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said police had been informed of two members of the gang travelling with weapons from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Kota. "The car was intercepted near DD Eye Institute on Kota Bypass of National Highway-27 and the accused arrested," he said.

The accused were identified as Raunak Merotha alias Ronu, a resident of Thathed, and Lokesh Meena, a resident of Ummedganj. Eight country-made pistols, and 12 cartridges were recovered from them.

Gautam said the weapons were reportedly purchased from Indore. "An investigation is underway to determine from whom had the accused bought the firearms. The accused were planning to commit a major crime in Kota city and rural areas," the SP said.