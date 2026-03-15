Two Members Of Kohinoor 007 Gang Arrested In Rajasthan's Kota
Police recovered eight country-made pistols and 12 cartridges from the accused.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Kota: Two members of the notorious Kohinoor 007 gang were arrested by Borkheda police in Rajasthan's Kota. Eight firearms and 12 cartridges were recovered from the accused, said police.
Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said police had been informed of two members of the gang travelling with weapons from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Kota. "The car was intercepted near DD Eye Institute on Kota Bypass of National Highway-27 and the accused arrested," he said.
The accused were identified as Raunak Merotha alias Ronu, a resident of Thathed, and Lokesh Meena, a resident of Ummedganj. Eight country-made pistols, and 12 cartridges were recovered from them.
Gautam said the weapons were reportedly purchased from Indore. "An investigation is underway to determine from whom had the accused bought the firearms. The accused were planning to commit a major crime in Kota city and rural areas," the SP said.
Gautam said Raunak has 12 cases registered against him, including murder, assault, rape, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons, and several others under NDPS Act. Similarly, Lokesh has four cases registered against him, with a reward of Rs 10,000 announced on him in one case.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini said Kohinoor 007 gang is based in rural Kota. "It is active on social media to establish its influence. The members of the gang upload numerous reels on social media to try to gain influence. Police will also take action against those who follow such individuals," he said.
In February 2026, Kota police had arrested five members of the gang. Further investigations led to the recovery of a significant cache of illegal weapons, including eight firearms, reportedly sourced from Indore.
Also Read
Five Gang Members Who Dressed As Women To Commit Thefts Arrested In Kota