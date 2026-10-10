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Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Forest In JK's Baramulla

Police said that a major cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Srinagar: A major cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday. Acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said the searches resulted in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material. During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder, he said.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material, the spokesman said. The recovered material included two assault rifles -- an AK-47 and AK-76 -- along with seven magazines and ammunition, four pistols along with four magazines and ammunition, a multi-grenade launcher (MGL) with five rounds, 11 hand grenades, three IEDs with remote controls, eight detonators and two timers, he said. He added that other material, including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories, was also recovered. The recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with necessary safety precautions, the spokesman said.