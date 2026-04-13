ETV Bharat / state

Cable TV Operator Nabbed For Telecasting Jana Nayagan In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Volunteers of the TVK and members of women's organizations lodged a complaint at the Karumathampatti police station regarding the illegal telecast of the movie. Acting on the complaint, the Karumathampatti police registered a case and launched a search for Palanisamy, the owner of the local cable channel. Palanisamy was arrested on the day from Somanur area.

Jana Nayagan, a film starring Vijay, has not yet hit theaters due to issues regarding censor certification and ongoing legal disputes. Meanwhile, the film fraternity was left shocked a few days ago when the movie was leaked online. Police said the film was illegally broadcast on April 11 on a private local television channel named 'Raasi Prime Movie', which operates in areas including Somanur and Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district.

Palanisamy in police custody (ETV Bharat)

Police have sealed the office of the cable TV channel that broadcast the film and have also confiscated computers and hard disks found on the premises. In a statement issued regarding this matter, the police stated, "The founder of 'Raasi Prime Movie'—a local cable channel operating within the limits of the Karumathampatti police station—illegally released the film Jana Nayagan, which is currently awaiting clearance, without obtaining the necessary censorship certificate".

Based on a complaint filed by TVK functionary Mohanapriya regarding the incident, and acting on the orders of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, a special police team arrested Palanisamy who was remanded to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters regarding the issue, TVK District Deputy Organizer and the compliantee Mohanapriya said, "Broadcasting a film on a local cable channel—solely on the grounds that it had surfaced online—is a legally punishable offence, especially when that film has neither reached theaters nor obtained the mandatory censorship certificate. This constitutes an act of exploiting the hard work of the film fraternity. The action taken by the police against the concerned cable TV operator is highly commendable."