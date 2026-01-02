ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minister's Spouse Kicks Up Storm With Statement On Women, Apologizes Later

Speaking at the event, Sahu asked some youth present in the audience if they were married. When a few of them denied, he said, "At this age, you should have three or four children." Sahu did not stop here and mentioned Bihar where, he said, "You can get young women for marriage for Rs 20,000 to 25,000".

Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Rekha Arya, a minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, caused a huge embarrassment to the ruling dispensation and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his statement at an event at Dhaulaghat in Someshwar of Almora district on December 23.

Dehradun : The spouse of a minister in Uttarakhand has landed in a soup with a statement which has triggered a debate within the state.

As soon as the video of Sahu's address at the event surfaced, he was widely criticised. As Sahu and the BJP were trolled on social media, he apologized in a video. Sahu said he was referring to his friend's wedding.

"My opponents and Congress leaders have distorted my speech and presented it to the media. I marry off 101 daughters every year at the Ramlila in Bareilly. The opponents are only distorting my speech to gain public favours, but the public will not give them any. Nevertheless, if anyone found my statement offensive and was hurt, I apologize with folded hands," Sahu said in the video.

But Sahu's statement gave enough material to the Congress to attack him and the government. Jyoti Rautela, State President of the Uttarakhand Congress Women's Wing, said, "Girdhari Lal Sahu's statement is not only highly condemnable and shameful, but also a direct attack on the dignity of women and girls across the country. Objectifying women in this manner exposes the mindset that promotes heinous social evils like human trafficking, child marriage, and female exploitation."

She said, "It is concerning as the statement comes from the spouse of the state's Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Development. This clearly exposes the gap between the government's words and actions. Any comment on the dignity, safety, and rights of women is unacceptable. Holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring a public apology is an essential demand of democracy and the Constitution."