ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minister's Husband Denies Charges Levelled By Her, Asks CM To Intervene

Dehradun : A day after Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya accused her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu of cheating and threatening her with dire consequences, the latter denied the allegations on Friday.

Sahu said the audio in question, referred to by Arya, was created using artificial intelligence. Arya had presented an audio recording in which Sahu can allegedly be heard talking to a lady and discussing plans to eliminate the minister. Sahu termed the allegations against him as baseless and appealed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order an investigation into the matter. He also leveled serious allegations of corruption against Arya and demanded an investigation into her assets.

Sahu said the audio that has surfaced was allegedly created with the help of AI and is being used to defame him. He appealed Arya to withdraw her allegations and reconsider her statement. Sahu said he should be given an opportunity to present his case.

He said he played a key role in shaping Arya's political career. Sahu stated that he supported Arya's political career for years. He claimed that he had previously complained to the Chief Minister about alleged corruption cases involving Arya. According to Sahu, he had demanded action in the related cases and had urged the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter. He said that an investigation could be conducted by any investigating agency to uncover the truth of the allegations.

Sahu alleged Arya possesses disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 210 crore and said it must be probed. Arya had filed a complaint against Sahu, at the Dehradun Cantt police station alleging assault, harassment, fraud, and a conspiracy to murder.