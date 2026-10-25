Cab Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Haryana's Faridabad; Murder Suspected
The driver said to be in his forties was found dead inside the vehicle by the locals at around 7 AM on Sunday.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Faridabad: The body of a middle-aged cab driver bearing alleged strangulation marks was found inside his vehicle in Sector 77 in Haryana's Faridabad on Sunday with police suspecting it to be murder.
The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kumar, a resident of KLJ Society, aged approximately 40 to 45 years.
It is understood that local residents discovered the man’s body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and alerted the police at around 7:00 AM. After receiving the information, teams from the BPTP police station and the Crime Branch reached the location, inspected the scene, and began an inquiry by assessing the surrounding circumstances.
Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been strangled with a rope as marks indicating pressure from a rope have been found on his neck.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joginder stated that the family of the deceased has been informed. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances under which the alleged murder took place and identify those responsible. Other aspects related to the crime scene are also being examined.
The incident comes two days after the Faridabad Police's Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad (AVTS) Sikrona apprehended two accused, Harsh alias Bhura and Ranjit alias Chinna in connection with a firing incident at a residential house. According to the police, the grudge stemmed from posting a video of a 2025 scuffle on social media. Cases of attempt to murder have previously been registered against both, according to the police.
Read More: