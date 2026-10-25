ETV Bharat / state

Cab Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Haryana's Faridabad; Murder Suspected

Cab Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Haryana's Faridabad; Murder Suspected ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The body of a middle-aged cab driver bearing alleged strangulation marks was found inside his vehicle in Sector 77 in Haryana's Faridabad on Sunday with police suspecting it to be murder.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kumar, a resident of KLJ Society, aged approximately 40 to 45 years.

It is understood that local residents discovered the man’s body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and alerted the police at around 7:00 AM. After receiving the information, teams from the BPTP police station and the Crime Branch reached the location, inspected the scene, and began an inquiry by assessing the surrounding circumstances. Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been strangled with a rope as marks indicating pressure from a rope have been found on his neck.