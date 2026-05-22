ETV Bharat / state

Cab Driver Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman In Gurugram

The alleged act occurred when the complainant hired a taxi from a ride-hailing service in order to travel to her office. In the course of her travels, the accused allegedly indulged in indecent behaviour and gestured indecency towards her.

Gurugram: A 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested a few hours after being accused of sexually harassing a woman passenger and making lewd gestures towards her while ferrying her to her office premises in Gurugram, according to police.

On protesting vehemently, she asked the taxi to stop instantly but the accused escaped from there. The enraged woman lodged an FIR and the case was registered against the accused under appropriate sections of law at the Sadar Police Station and an inquiry was promptly conducted in this regard, which led to the arrest of the accused in Bhondsi.

The Station House Officer of the Women’s Police Station in Sector-51 of Gurugram Suman said the arrested person was identified as Vijay Kumar, who belonged to Banihari village in the district of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. According to preliminary questioning, it has come to light that Vijay Kumar was a cab driver and police investigation proved that the crime was committed within a few moments of the girl getting into the cab.