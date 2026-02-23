ETV Bharat / state

CAA In Uttarakhand: 153 Refugees Granted Indian Citizenship

Dehradun: Since the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country, hundreds of Hindu refugees who arrived from abroad have been granted Indian citizenship. In Uttarakhand as well, since the CAA came into effect, a total of 153 Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been granted Indian citizenship so far.

Meanwhile, the applications of around 40-50 refugees currently residing in Dehradun are still under verification.

Citizenship Granted After Due Verification

Refugees who have come from foreign countries and are residing in India are granted citizenship through coordination between the state and central governments. When a refugee applies for citizenship, a detailed verification process is conducted. Citizenship is granted only after all necessary scrutiny and investigations are completed.

153 Refugees Granted Citizenship in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, 153 individuals have been granted Indian citizenship: Six from Afghanistan and 147 from Pakistan, mostly Hindus and some Sikhs, all of whom are long-term residents of the state.

Most of the refugees are settled in the Dehradun district. Besides Dehradun, individuals who migrated from abroad and are residing in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Uttarkashi districts have also been granted Indian citizenship. They are now recognised as Indian citizens.

What Did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Say?