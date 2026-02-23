CAA In Uttarakhand: 153 Refugees Granted Indian Citizenship
In Uttarakhand, 153 refugees, 6 from Afghanistan and 147 from Pakistan, have been granted Indian citizenship after residing in the state for years.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Dehradun: Since the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country, hundreds of Hindu refugees who arrived from abroad have been granted Indian citizenship. In Uttarakhand as well, since the CAA came into effect, a total of 153 Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been granted Indian citizenship so far.
Meanwhile, the applications of around 40-50 refugees currently residing in Dehradun are still under verification.
Citizenship Granted After Due Verification
Refugees who have come from foreign countries and are residing in India are granted citizenship through coordination between the state and central governments. When a refugee applies for citizenship, a detailed verification process is conducted. Citizenship is granted only after all necessary scrutiny and investigations are completed.
153 Refugees Granted Citizenship in Uttarakhand
In Uttarakhand, 153 individuals have been granted Indian citizenship: Six from Afghanistan and 147 from Pakistan, mostly Hindus and some Sikhs, all of whom are long-term residents of the state.
Most of the refugees are settled in the Dehradun district. Besides Dehradun, individuals who migrated from abroad and are residing in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Uttarkashi districts have also been granted Indian citizenship. They are now recognised as Indian citizens.
What Did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Say?
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India introduced the CAA. The Act enables granting Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
He said, “Under the CAA, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities who have faced religious persecution in neighbouring countries are getting an opportunity to live with dignity in India. In Uttarakhand as well, 153 people have been granted citizenship.”
He added, “This step not only strengthens humanitarian values but also reflects the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It also connects Hindus living across the world with a sense of national pride.”
What Is CAA?
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, is a significant amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955. The law provides a fast-track route to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities.
The Act aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019, and approved by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019. It received the assent of then-President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019, and became law thereafter. The Act came into effect on January 10, 2020.
The notification implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act was issued on March 11, 2024, and it was enforced across the country thereafter. Under the Act, non-Muslim refugees who entered India before December 31, 2014, are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship.
