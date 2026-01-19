ETV Bharat / state

‘C-Mitra’ Initiative Facilitates 100 FIRs In 10 Days, Brings Relief To Cybercrime Victims

Hyderabad: C-Mitra, a novel initiative launched by the Hyderabad City Police, has begun delivering encouraging results for cybercrime victims. In the first 10 days following its launch, the virtual helpdesk reached out to nearly 1,000 people, resulting in the registration of over 100 First Information Reports (FIRs).

The initiative, launched by City Police Commissioner Sri VC Sajjanar, IPS, on January 9, 2026, seeks to reassure victims and simplify the complaint process. Since its launch, officials said the C-Mitra team has been making an average of 100 calls daily to understand grievances and assist victims with legal procedures.

AI-Assisted Drafting

This support process begins when a victim reports a crime via the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Subsequently, the C-Mitra team contacts the victim to gather details. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the team prepares a legally sound complaint draft, which is sent to the victim via WhatsApp or email.

Next, victims must print, sign, and send a copy by courier or post to the Basheerbagh Cyber Crime Station. An official explained, “Once the signed copy is received, the FIR is registered immediately without delay, and a copy is sent directly to the victim’s mobile phone.”