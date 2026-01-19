‘C-Mitra’ Initiative Facilitates 100 FIRs In 10 Days, Brings Relief To Cybercrime Victims
Virtual helpdesk C-Mitra bridges technology and empathy, enabling swift FIRs, legal drafting, and easier access for cybercrime victims across Hyderabad city.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: C-Mitra, a novel initiative launched by the Hyderabad City Police, has begun delivering encouraging results for cybercrime victims. In the first 10 days following its launch, the virtual helpdesk reached out to nearly 1,000 people, resulting in the registration of over 100 First Information Reports (FIRs).
The initiative, launched by City Police Commissioner Sri VC Sajjanar, IPS, on January 9, 2026, seeks to reassure victims and simplify the complaint process. Since its launch, officials said the C-Mitra team has been making an average of 100 calls daily to understand grievances and assist victims with legal procedures.
AI-Assisted Drafting
This support process begins when a victim reports a crime via the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Subsequently, the C-Mitra team contacts the victim to gather details. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the team prepares a legally sound complaint draft, which is sent to the victim via WhatsApp or email.
Next, victims must print, sign, and send a copy by courier or post to the Basheerbagh Cyber Crime Station. An official explained, “Once the signed copy is received, the FIR is registered immediately without delay, and a copy is sent directly to the victim’s mobile phone.”
This system eliminates the need for victims to wait for hours at police stations, reinforcing the initiative’s focus on convenience.
To sustain this swift service, the Cyber Crime Wing has constituted a special 24-member team working in two shifts from 8 AM to 8 PM to ensure continuous support for victims.
The initiative’s impact has also drawn praise for its humane approach. Deekshita, a woman constable associated with the team, emphasised, “Usually, citizens are apprehensive about visiting a police station. But when we call them and assure them of justice, the confidence in their voice is palpable. C-Mitra acts as a bridge; we listen to their problems not just as police personnel, but as sisters.”
Prithvika, another constable, described the initiative as a “digital revolution” blending technology with a humanitarian touch. She noted that C-Mitra has addressed difficulties victims previously faced with drafting complaints and understanding legal sections, and added, “Our ultimate goal is a cybercrime-free Hyderabad where C-Mitra is no longer needed.”
