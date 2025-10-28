ETV Bharat / state

Bypolls On 12 MCD Wards On Nov 30, Results On Dec 3: Delhi State Election Commission

New Delhi: The bypolls for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards will be held on November 30, the Delhi State Election Commission said on Tuesday. The nominations will begin on November 3. Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm without any break, on November 30.

Counting of the votes polled will be held on December 3, according to a press note issued by the Commission. The last date of filing of nominations will be November 10, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be November 15, it said.

The bypolls will be held at Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.