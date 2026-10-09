West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Wins By 1.2 Lakh Votes In Nandigram, Heads For Victory In Rejinagar
BJP's Hasirani Rath won by over 1.2 lakh votes in Nandigram bypoll, higher than CM Suvendu Adhikari's victory margins in previous Assembly elections.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP on Friday won West Bengal's Nandigram Assembly bypoll, marking the first victory after coming to power in the state in May, while leading in Rejinagar by over 70,000 votes.
BJP's Hasirani Rath, mother of slain aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, won by 1,22,800 votes in Nandigram, higher than Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's victory margin of 82,000 in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Hasirani took a strong lead throughout the 15 rounds of counting in Adhikari's home turf and finally ended with 1,64,427 votes.
Congress candidate, Milan Pradhan, stood second with 41,674 votes. Pradhan, who was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in six criminal cases related to 2007 Nandigram anti-land conversion movement, was also supported by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee-led Mamata All India Trinamool Congress after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination.
CPI(M)'s Santi Gopal Giri stood third with 5779 votes and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress's candidate Ehteshmul Haque was pushed to the fifth position with only 853 votes.
In Rejinagar bypoll, BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar was leading by 72,744 votes in the end of 12 out of 15 rounds of counting.
Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies recorded 80.89 per cent and 80 per cent turnout respectively in the bypolls on Tuesday.
The bypolls were necessitated as Adhikari, who won from Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the Assembly elections, gave up Nandigram, while Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Rejinagar, vacated Rejinagar seat.
Rejinagar bye-election came under the scanner after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir was detained following an argument with police during voting. Congress alleged voter intimidation, demanding repolling in both seats. Describing the elections as peaceful, the EC has sought a report on Kabir's detention.
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