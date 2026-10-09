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West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Wins By 1.2 Lakh Votes In Nandigram, Heads For Victory In Rejinagar

BJP candidate Hasirani Rath wins by over 1.2 lakh votes ( IANS )

Kolkata: BJP on Friday won West Bengal's Nandigram Assembly bypoll, marking the first victory after coming to power in the state in May, while leading in Rejinagar by over 70,000 votes.

BJP's Hasirani Rath, mother of slain aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, won by 1,22,800 votes in Nandigram, higher than Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's victory margin of 82,000 in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Hasirani took a strong lead throughout the 15 rounds of counting in Adhikari's home turf and finally ended with 1,64,427 votes. Congress candidate, Milan Pradhan, stood second with 41,674 votes. Pradhan, who was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in six criminal cases related to 2007 Nandigram anti-land conversion movement, was also supported by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee-led Mamata All India Trinamool Congress after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination. CPI(M)'s Santi Gopal Giri stood third with 5779 votes and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress's candidate Ehteshmul Haque was pushed to the fifth position with only 853 votes.