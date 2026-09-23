BJYM Leader Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides Head-On With Truck In Punjab's Mansa
The deceased and the injured were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 11:23 PM IST
Mansa: A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Sirsa-Mansa road near Kot Dharmu village in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday.
They were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village. He was the BJYM's vice-president of Mansa district.
An anti-drug campaign was underway in the town of Jhuneer, and another rally was scheduled to be held in Mansa. Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled the yatra for the day.
Those injured have been identified as 54-year-old Vinod Kumar, 25-year-old Sunil Kumar, 27-year-old Bhim and 30-year-old Mohit Singla of Mansa and 23-year-old Navdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village.
Four of them have been referred to the AIIMS in Bathinda, while one to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.
BJP's Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who had come to address the public gatherings in Mansa district, also reached the Mansa Civil Hospital after learning about the accident. Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed grief over the death of Arshdeep in the accident. He met Arshdeep's family in Mansa and assured them that the party would extend all possible assistance. Dhillon said Arshdeep's death was an irreparable loss to his family as well as the party.
The exact cause of the accident was not known yet, police said.
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