ETV Bharat / state

BJYM Leader Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides Head-On With Truck In Punjab's Mansa

Mansa: A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Sirsa-Mansa road near Kot Dharmu village in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday.

They were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village. He was the BJYM's vice-president of Mansa district.

An anti-drug campaign was underway in the town of Jhuneer, and another rally was scheduled to be held in Mansa. Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled the yatra for the day.

Those injured have been identified as 54-year-old Vinod Kumar, 25-year-old Sunil Kumar, 27-year-old Bhim and 30-year-old Mohit Singla of Mansa and 23-year-old Navdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village.