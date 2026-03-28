ETV Bharat / state

By Attempting To Destroy Bengal, BJP Will Lose Power In Country: Mamata

Raniganj/ Purulia: Asserting that the BJP will lose power in the country in its "attempt to destroy West Bengal", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of working at the saffron party's behest to delete names of voters through the SIR exercise.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman, and Purulia's Kashipur and Raghunathpur, Banerjee said after returning to power in the state for the fourth consecutive time, she would take all anti-BJP parties along to "capture" Delhi.

"If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out," she claimed, alleging that the party also has plans to "abolish Bengal's statehood".

"By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country," she added. Alleging that the EC was working at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee claimed that 1.20 crore names were deleted through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"There must be a 'Lakshman Rekha', but the BJP is crossing all limits," she said, warning the party that the SIR will sound its death knell.

Claiming that it was not clear how many names were on the electoral rolls following the publication of the second supplementary list, Banerjee said the TMC will provide free legal assistance to those who want to move the tribunal over the deletion of their names.

"If the voters' list is not published properly, everyone must be allowed to cast their votes. People's rights cannot be snatched," she said, adding, "We want voting rights for everyone."

Banerjee claimed that those whose names do not feature in the voters' list will be sent to detention camps after an NRC exercise, stating, "We will not allow that to happen."

"You have targeted Bengal, we are targeting Delhi," she said. The CM also claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre might be contemplating a lockdown on the pretext of the war in West Asia.