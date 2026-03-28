By Attempting To Destroy Bengal, BJP Will Lose Power In Country: Mamata
Mamata Banerjee said that she would take all anti-BJP parties along to capture Delhi.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Raniganj/ Purulia: Asserting that the BJP will lose power in the country in its "attempt to destroy West Bengal", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of working at the saffron party's behest to delete names of voters through the SIR exercise.
Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman, and Purulia's Kashipur and Raghunathpur, Banerjee said after returning to power in the state for the fourth consecutive time, she would take all anti-BJP parties along to "capture" Delhi.
"If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out," she claimed, alleging that the party also has plans to "abolish Bengal's statehood".
"By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country," she added. Alleging that the EC was working at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee claimed that 1.20 crore names were deleted through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"There must be a 'Lakshman Rekha', but the BJP is crossing all limits," she said, warning the party that the SIR will sound its death knell.
Claiming that it was not clear how many names were on the electoral rolls following the publication of the second supplementary list, Banerjee said the TMC will provide free legal assistance to those who want to move the tribunal over the deletion of their names.
"If the voters' list is not published properly, everyone must be allowed to cast their votes. People's rights cannot be snatched," she said, adding, "We want voting rights for everyone."
Banerjee claimed that those whose names do not feature in the voters' list will be sent to detention camps after an NRC exercise, stating, "We will not allow that to happen."
"You have targeted Bengal, we are targeting Delhi," she said. The CM also claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre might be contemplating a lockdown on the pretext of the war in West Asia.
Referring to the clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj, she claimed the administration took no action against the perpetrators.
"I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all my powers," she said, vowing that after the TMC returns to power following the polls, she will take action against all those responsible for the violence.
Accusing the BJP of trying to dictate what one will eat or wear, Banerjee told the rallies, "If you don't want to give up your choices of food and clothing, don't vote for anyone else other than the TMC."
She said during the TMC's rule, several development projects were undertaken in the state, including initiatives to modernise steel and power plants, and establish greenfield industries.
"In contrast, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, which was thriving when I was the railway minister, is now in a bad shape," the TMC supremo claimed. Listing the social welfare schemes of her government, including Lakshmir Bhandar and the Yuva Sathi, Banerjee said these are "not doles but assistance".
She claimed that her government has reduced unemployment by 40 per cent and "created 2 crore new jobs". "On the other hand, the Narendra Modi government has not yet honoured its 2014 promise of providing 2 crore jobs each year," she said.
Banerjee attacked the Centre for withholding funds for the state, claiming that the allocation for several projects has dried up in the last five years.
"Notwithstanding such impediments, the TMC government has built 1.20 lakh km of roads and 1.20 crore pucca houses for the needy," she said.
She asked the TMC workers to be vigilant till completion of counting on May 4. She also asked the womenfolk to stand up against any adversity during the elections, using whatever resources they have at home, and to answer "BJP in every inch".
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