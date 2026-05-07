Buzz Over Ties Between AIADMK And DMK To Halt TVK Juggernaut In Tamil Nadu
Earlier in the day, TVK chief Vijay called on the Governor to stake a claim to form the government after getting support from the Congress.
By PTI
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:58 AM IST
Chennai: Political circles in Tamil Nadu were abuzz on Wednesday over reported "talks between bitter rivals," the DMK and AIADMK-- to stop the TVK from forming its maiden government in the state.
Reports of deliberations between the two Dravidian parties surfaced hours after the Congress party joined hands with TVK. However, both the AIADMK and the DMK camps declined to comment.
Earlier in the day, TVK chief Vijay called on the Governor to stake claim to form the government after getting support from the Congress, which also severed its ties with pre-poll ally the DMK.
The TVK has won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2 and CPI-M 2, VCK 2. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have got 1 seat each.