ETV Bharat / state

Buzz Over Ties Between AIADMK And DMK To Halt TVK Juggernaut In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Political circles in Tamil Nadu were abuzz on Wednesday over reported "talks between bitter rivals," the DMK and AIADMK-- to stop the TVK from forming its maiden government in the state.

Reports of deliberations between the two Dravidian parties surfaced hours after the Congress party joined hands with TVK. However, both the AIADMK and the DMK camps declined to comment.