ETV Bharat / state

‘Buzurg Toli’: Senior Citizens’ Gang That Fooled Uttarakhand Shopkeepers And Stole Lakhs In Gold

Doiwala: Uttarakhand Police have cracked down on an unusual theft gang led by an 80-year-old woman. Known as the Buzurg Toli (Elderly Squad), the gang has carried out several daring jewellery shop thefts. Their latest crime involved stealing gold chains worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs from Kanchan Jewellers on May 8.

Police said that the group would use a clever distraction technique, where some members engage the shopkeepers in conversation and bargaining while others steal gold and other valuables. “The old age of the gang members helped them avoid suspicion from shopkeepers and the public,” they said.

In the latest theft, they used the same method to divert the shopkeeper, Surendra Kumar Kakkar, police added.

After the theft, the shopkeeper filed a complaint at the Doiwala Kotwali police station on May 9. “We acted on CCTV footage and intelligence to identify the suspects. And our team finally arrested six accused on May 13,” police said.