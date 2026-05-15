‘Buzurg Toli’: Senior Citizens’ Gang That Fooled Uttarakhand Shopkeepers And Stole Lakhs In Gold
An 80-year-old woman led the Buzurg Toli gang in stealing Rs 7 lakhs worth of gold using distraction tactics, arrested by Uttarakhand Police.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Doiwala: Uttarakhand Police have cracked down on an unusual theft gang led by an 80-year-old woman. Known as the Buzurg Toli (Elderly Squad), the gang has carried out several daring jewellery shop thefts. Their latest crime involved stealing gold chains worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs from Kanchan Jewellers on May 8.
Police said that the group would use a clever distraction technique, where some members engage the shopkeepers in conversation and bargaining while others steal gold and other valuables. “The old age of the gang members helped them avoid suspicion from shopkeepers and the public,” they said.
In the latest theft, they used the same method to divert the shopkeeper, Surendra Kumar Kakkar, police added.
After the theft, the shopkeeper filed a complaint at the Doiwala Kotwali police station on May 9. “We acted on CCTV footage and intelligence to identify the suspects. And our team finally arrested six accused on May 13,” police said.
Those arrested included the gang leader Vimal (80) and five others, all residents of Maharashtra, at Harrawala Railway Station when they were trying to flee back to Maharashtra.
Other members include Pandurang (76) from Raigad; Vasudev Namdev Shinde (57); Satish Namdev Shinde (39); Manish Manohar More (46); Mangesh Surve (34); and Vimal’s husband, Rajendra Jadhav (80), from Satara.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobal said that the police were continuing efforts under ‘Operation Prahar’ to prevent such crimes and dismantle criminal networks.
“During interrogation, the gang confessed to committing similar thefts in other states. They admitted to targeting different jewellery shops but were often unsuccessful due to vigilant shopkeepers,” he said. “We have recovered all the stolen jewellery."
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