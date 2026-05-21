ETV Bharat / state

Buyer-Built House Can’t Stall Kashmir Migrant Land Sale, Says Jammu Kashmir High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a residential structure raised by a buyer on land belonging to a Kashmiri migrant cannot automatically become part of a sale transaction, while pulling up a Sub-Registrar for keeping a sale deed pending for nearly seven months without passing any order.

In a six-page judgment, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani at Srinagar observed that the Sub-Registrar had “slept over the matter” instead of deciding the document in accordance with law.

“By keeping the document pending without passing any orders on the same in accordance with the law, the Sub-Registrar concerned has made the parties to the document to suffer, and remediless,” the court said.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Nazira Begum, who sought directions for registration of a sale deed related to four kanals of land in Jawbrara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to the petition, the land belonged to a Kashmiri migrant who had been living in Jammu and had agreed to sell the property to Begum. Permission for the sale had already been granted by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

The court noted that the sale permission was issued on August 7, 2025, after revenue verification.

However, the sale deed remained pending before the Sub-Registrar, Awantipora, because a residential structure had come up on the land and was not reflected in the sale permission order.

The petitioner told the court that the structure had been raised in good faith after execution of an agreement to sell and power of attorney documents in 2024. She argued that the construction did not belong to the migrant seller and therefore could not obstruct registration of the land sale.

The judgment recorded that the Sub-Registrar had even asked the petitioner to get the structure valued for payment of stamp duty and registration charges.