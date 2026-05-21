Buyer-Built House Can’t Stall Kashmir Migrant Land Sale, Says Jammu Kashmir High Court
The High Court directs prompt sale deed registration on migrant land, clarifying ownership of buyer-constructed residential structures and reprimanding Sub-Registrar for seven-month delay without decision.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a residential structure raised by a buyer on land belonging to a Kashmiri migrant cannot automatically become part of a sale transaction, while pulling up a Sub-Registrar for keeping a sale deed pending for nearly seven months without passing any order.
In a six-page judgment, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani at Srinagar observed that the Sub-Registrar had “slept over the matter” instead of deciding the document in accordance with law.
“By keeping the document pending without passing any orders on the same in accordance with the law, the Sub-Registrar concerned has made the parties to the document to suffer, and remediless,” the court said.
The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Nazira Begum, who sought directions for registration of a sale deed related to four kanals of land in Jawbrara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
According to the petition, the land belonged to a Kashmiri migrant who had been living in Jammu and had agreed to sell the property to Begum. Permission for the sale had already been granted by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.
The court noted that the sale permission was issued on August 7, 2025, after revenue verification.
However, the sale deed remained pending before the Sub-Registrar, Awantipora, because a residential structure had come up on the land and was not reflected in the sale permission order.
The petitioner told the court that the structure had been raised in good faith after execution of an agreement to sell and power of attorney documents in 2024. She argued that the construction did not belong to the migrant seller and therefore could not obstruct registration of the land sale.
The judgment recorded that the Sub-Registrar had even asked the petitioner to get the structure valued for payment of stamp duty and registration charges.
Justice Wani said the case suggested either suppression of facts by the field revenue agency or construction after issuance of permission.
“This Court has reason to believe that the fact of the erection of the structure on the suit land was not mentioned in the revenue papers that originated from the field revenue agency in connection with the sale permission case,” the court observed.
“It appears that either the fact of the structure has been suppressed/concealed in the revenue papers/reports by the field agency or the same has been constructed subsequent to the issuance of building permission dated 07.08.2025,” the bench added.
The court made a key distinction between ownership of land and ownership of the structure allegedly raised by the buyer.
“In case, the structure/residential house was constructed by the petitioner/vendee herself in good faith either before or after the issuance of the sale permission dated 07.08.2025, then in either case, the said structure should not have been the subject matter of the sale deed,” the judgment said.
“She in that eventuality was not required to mention the structure in the sale deed and to pay stamp duty on the valuation amount of the same,” it added.
The High Court said the Sub-Registrar was competent to verify whether the structure belonged to the migrant owner or to the buyer and could proceed with registration if other legal requirements were fulfilled.
“If it is found by him upon verification that the structure/residential house presently standing on the subject land does not belong to the respondent No.3/vendor and has been raised/constructed by the petitioner/vendee… then in such a situation he can admit the document to registration,” the court directed.
The bench finally disposed of the petition and directed the Sub-Registrar to decide the pending document in accordance with law while keeping the court’s observations in view.
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