Buxar Student Sexual Assault Case: Prime Accused Teacher Held After Headmaster
The school's headmaster and a teacher, who is the prime accused have been arrested while search is on for another teacher, reports Umesh Pandey.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Buxar: Bihar Police have arrested a teacher of a government school in Buxar, the prime accused of a case of alleged sexual assault of a minor student and circulation of a video related to the incident, after the headmaster was taken into custody.
The accused teacher Arvind Kumar was arrested and brought to Krishnabrahm police station under tight security and is currently being interrogated, said Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya.
An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act against Arvind, headmaster Imam Ali Ansari and another teacher, Virendra Kumar. According to the Buxar Police, the investigation is proceeding rapidly on multiple fronts and several individuals, including a teacher, have been detained for questioning but one accused still remains at large.
In her complaint, the student alleged the prime accused took her to a hotel, sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident. The accused also threatened to circulate the video, using it to force her into repeated abuse.
Earlier, SP Arya visited the Krishnabrahm police station to take stock of the situation. Subsequently, police conducted raids throughout the night at suspected hideouts to apprehend the prime accused, leading to his eventual arrest.
"The police are continuously conducting raids to arrest the second accused teacher as well. Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused soon," Buxar SP added.
According to the police, an objectionable video linked to the incident intensified the investigations. Police raided half a dozen hotels to identify the specific hotel room shown in the video.
A forensic team has also been roped in while police are examining the source of the video and the location shown in it, along with digital and other circumstantial evidence.
Amid the ongoing investigation, allegations have surfaced that one of the accused teachers had previously secured employment based on an allegedly fake educational certificate. An official from the Education Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the teacher's degree had previously been subjected to a departmental inquiry. It is alleged that questions had arisen regarding the validity and existence of the institution that purportedly issued the certificate. It was further claimed that serious discrepancies concerning the alleged college and the certificate were discovered during the probe.
District Education Officer Indra Kumar Karn said, nothing can be stated without examining the case details. The alleged fake degree is currently a matter of investigation, he added.
"This is said to be an old matter, and it is not possible to provide official information without reviewing the relevant file. We will examine the file first, and the department will clarify the situation only after fully understanding the case," the District Education Officer said.
Meanwhile, the matter intensified further when the name of the school's headmaster appeared on the list of recipients for a state honour to be awarded on Teachers' Day amid the case of alleged sexual abuse of a girl student, raising questions on the Education Department's selection procedure. Following the ensuing controversy, the Department took steps to remove the name from the list.
Reacting to the incident, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said that the incident is shameful for the state. There was no question of honouring a teacher from a school where staff members faced such serious allegations, he said assuring that strict action would be taken.
Meanwhile, the investigation is no longer limited merely to the arrest of the accused as authorities are also probing the origin of the video, the location where it was recorded, the circumstances under which it went viral, mobile and digital evidence, and the roles of other individuals linked to the case.
Also Read