ETV Bharat / state

Buxar Student Sexual Assault Case: Prime Accused Teacher Held After Headmaster

Buxar: Bihar Police have arrested a teacher of a government school in Buxar, the prime accused of a case of alleged sexual assault of a minor student and circulation of a video related to the incident, after the headmaster was taken into custody.

The accused teacher Arvind Kumar was arrested and brought to Krishnabrahm police station under tight security and is currently being interrogated, said Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya.

An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act against Arvind, headmaster Imam Ali Ansari and another teacher, Virendra Kumar. According to the Buxar Police, the investigation is proceeding rapidly on multiple fronts and several individuals, including a teacher, have been detained for questioning but one accused still remains at large.

In her complaint, the student alleged the prime accused took her to a hotel, sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident. The accused also threatened to circulate the video, using it to force her into repeated abuse.

Earlier, SP Arya visited the Krishnabrahm police station to take stock of the situation. Subsequently, police conducted raids throughout the night at suspected hideouts to apprehend the prime accused, leading to his eventual arrest.

"The police are continuously conducting raids to arrest the second accused teacher as well. Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused soon," Buxar SP added.

According to the police, an objectionable video linked to the incident intensified the investigations. Police raided half a dozen hotels to identify the specific hotel room shown in the video.