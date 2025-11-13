ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Worker From Bihar's Buxar, Taken Captive In Karnataka, Appeal For Help

Buxar: The family of Premchandra Singh, a migrant worker, has been spending sleepless nights since he was allegedly held hostage in Karnataka.

Premchandra is one of the workers from Dulfa in Dhansoi police station area at Rajpur block of Buxar district, who was allegedly taken captive in Karnataka a few days back. His son, Ganga Prasad Singh said he and others in the family are hoping for Premchandra's safe return home.

Premchandra's brother, Chandan Kushwaha, said he has submitted an application with former minister Santosh Nirala, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police, demanding the release of his brother and other workers. He said Premchandra worked as a machinist at a construction company in Vijaypur, Karnataka. A few days back, he had informed his family that he would return home on November 10. When he did not arrive, his family tried contacting him on his mobile phone, which was consistently switched off.

Chandan said after much efforts, when he spoke to Premchand, the latter told him that he was waiting to board a train at the Yahmar railway station in Vijaypur when the contractor of a construction company arrived with his men and forcibly took away a dozen labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in vehicles. All the laborers are being forced to work in sugarcane fields.