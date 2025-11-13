Family Of Worker From Bihar's Buxar, Taken Captive In Karnataka, Appeal For Help
Premchandra Singh was allegedly abducted along with several other workers and are being made to work at a sugarcane field.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Buxar: The family of Premchandra Singh, a migrant worker, has been spending sleepless nights since he was allegedly held hostage in Karnataka.
Premchandra is one of the workers from Dulfa in Dhansoi police station area at Rajpur block of Buxar district, who was allegedly taken captive in Karnataka a few days back. His son, Ganga Prasad Singh said he and others in the family are hoping for Premchandra's safe return home.
Premchandra's brother, Chandan Kushwaha, said he has submitted an application with former minister Santosh Nirala, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police, demanding the release of his brother and other workers. He said Premchandra worked as a machinist at a construction company in Vijaypur, Karnataka. A few days back, he had informed his family that he would return home on November 10. When he did not arrive, his family tried contacting him on his mobile phone, which was consistently switched off.
Chandan said after much efforts, when he spoke to Premchand, the latter told him that he was waiting to board a train at the Yahmar railway station in Vijaypur when the contractor of a construction company arrived with his men and forcibly took away a dozen labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in vehicles. All the laborers are being forced to work in sugarcane fields.
"My brother worked as a machinist for a construction company in Karnataka. He was supposed to return home on November 10th, but the contractor, along with his men, forcibly abducted him from Yahmar railway station. We urge the government and administration to help us and secure my brother's safe release," said Chandan.
Nirala said has assured the family of necessary assistance. He stated that he has received a written application from the workers' families, which he has forwarded to the Buxar SP. "The SP is personally monitoring the issue and will soon share information on police action with the media and the families of the victims,", he said.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya stated that an investigation has begun. "The matter has come to our attention and is being investigated. If necessary, coordination with the Karnataka police will be established to rescue the workers" he said.
