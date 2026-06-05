ETV Bharat / state

Buxar Bridge Damaged Four Days After Inauguration; ROB Caretaker Blames It On 'Overloaded Truck'

Buxar: Just four days after being thrown open to the public, a Road Over Bridge (ROB) built at the Itarhi railway crossing in Bihar's Buxar district was damaged, with one of the piers caving in, forcing administration to stop traffic on the bridge and cover the damaged portion with iron plates.

The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 26.40 crore, aimed at improving connectivity between Buxar, Itarhi and Dhansoi and ease movement across the railway crossing.

Buxar Bridge Damaged Four Days After Inauguration (ETV Bharat)

According to local authorities, Pier No. 5 of the bridge was damaged, following which traffic on the ROB was stopped and the affected section was covered with iron plates. The closure of the ROB has disrupted movement of vehicles and raised concerns among locals, who have demanded a thorough investigation into the quality of construction work.

The incident has also revived concerns over infrastructure quality in Bihar, where several bridge-related failures have been reported in the recent past.