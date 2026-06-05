Buxar Bridge Damaged Four Days After Inauguration; ROB Caretaker Blames It On 'Overloaded Truck'
Caretaker of the Road Over Bridge rejected allegations of corruption and said the damage was caused by an overloaded truck.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Buxar: Just four days after being thrown open to the public, a Road Over Bridge (ROB) built at the Itarhi railway crossing in Bihar's Buxar district was damaged, with one of the piers caving in, forcing administration to stop traffic on the bridge and cover the damaged portion with iron plates.
The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 26.40 crore, aimed at improving connectivity between Buxar, Itarhi and Dhansoi and ease movement across the railway crossing.
According to local authorities, Pier No. 5 of the bridge was damaged, following which traffic on the ROB was stopped and the affected section was covered with iron plates. The closure of the ROB has disrupted movement of vehicles and raised concerns among locals, who have demanded a thorough investigation into the quality of construction work.
The incident has also revived concerns over infrastructure quality in Bihar, where several bridge-related failures have been reported in the recent past.
Local residents alleged that concerns about the quality of construction prevailed right from the beginning. They pointed out that the foundation stone for the project was laid four times and that construction was completed only after prolonged delays and opposition.
"The foundation stone of this ROB at Itarhi railway crossing was laid four times. After a lot of opposition, construction finally began, but this ROB too has collapsed like other bridges," a local resident said.
Residents have accused authorities of poor construction and demanded an impartial probe into the incident. The damage has further fuelled suspicion after access to the area was restricted and the affected portion of the bridge was covered with iron plates.
However, ROB caretaker Munna Kumar rejected allegations of corruption and said the damage was caused by an overloaded truck. "The ROB has not collapsed due to corruption. The bridge was damaged because of an overloaded truck," Kumar said.
Following the incident, locals have demanded a high-level inquiry into the construction of the bridge. They have also urged authorities to determine whether there were any irregularities in the project and ensure accountability if lapses are found.