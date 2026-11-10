ETV Bharat / state

Buxa Tiger Reserve Tigress Escapes From Enclosure For Second Time Within A Week, Sparks Negligence Allegations

Alipurduar: The forest officials are under the scanner following the escape of the tigress 'BTR TF-1' from her enclosure at the Buxa Tiger Reserve situated in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. Amidst this, state Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon has been accused of glorifying the escape as the 'feat' of the tigress which was termed by her as the 'Queen of the Dooars'.

The minister remarked, "After all, she is the Queen of the Dooars—can she really be kept confined in an enclosure?"

Notably, the Buxa Tiger Reserve authorities announced on Monday that the tigress, which had previously been brought to the reserve from the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam, has once again escaped from her enclosure.

This time, the tigress escaped through the tunnel beneath the enclosure wall, bypassing the security. The Forest Department had planned to release the tigress from the enclosure into the wild within a day or two, and a schedule had been prepared accordingly. However, before that could happen, the tigress escaped from the enclosure.

Regardless of how much the forest minister tried to downplay the incident, the fact that the tigress has escaped from Buxa for a second time—just five days after her initial recapture—has led to allegations of negligence against the forest department.

Meanwhile, the forest department has already launched an operation to locate the tigress. Three ‘kunkis’ or trained elephants—Bharat, Sarathi, and Vittala—have been deployed to assist in the search.