Buxa Tiger Reserve Tigress Escapes From Enclosure For Second Time Within A Week, Sparks Negligence Allegations
A search operation is currently underway, involving approximately 60 forest personnel and Bharat, Sarathi, and Vittala, three 'kunki' or trained elephants.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Alipurduar: The forest officials are under the scanner following the escape of the tigress 'BTR TF-1' from her enclosure at the Buxa Tiger Reserve situated in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. Amidst this, state Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon has been accused of glorifying the escape as the 'feat' of the tigress which was termed by her as the 'Queen of the Dooars'.
The minister remarked, "After all, she is the Queen of the Dooars—can she really be kept confined in an enclosure?"
Notably, the Buxa Tiger Reserve authorities announced on Monday that the tigress, which had previously been brought to the reserve from the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam, has once again escaped from her enclosure.
This time, the tigress escaped through the tunnel beneath the enclosure wall, bypassing the security. The Forest Department had planned to release the tigress from the enclosure into the wild within a day or two, and a schedule had been prepared accordingly. However, before that could happen, the tigress escaped from the enclosure.
Regardless of how much the forest minister tried to downplay the incident, the fact that the tigress has escaped from Buxa for a second time—just five days after her initial recapture—has led to allegations of negligence against the forest department.
Meanwhile, the forest department has already launched an operation to locate the tigress. Three ‘kunkis’ or trained elephants—Bharat, Sarathi, and Vittala—have been deployed to assist in the search.
Forest officials stepped up efforts to ensure the tigress does not head back towards Assam. According to forest officials, the biggest challenge for them right now is to prevent the tigress from crossing the Sankosh River and moving into Assam.
Manoj Kumar Oraon said, "The tigress has not moved very far after leaving the enclosure. The Forest Department estimates that her movements are confined to a radius of about five to seven kilometres. A search operation is currently underway, involving approximately 60 forest personnel and three 'kunki' (trained) elephants—Bharat, Sarathi, and Vittala."
The tigress was brought to the Buxa forests from the Valmiki National Park in Bihar and released into the Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2. However, within a month, she left Buxa and moved to the Raimona forest in Assam.
On November 3, she was tranquilised in the Gelaguri area of Dotma in Kokrajhar—located near the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam—and brought back to Buxa. Upon her return, she was placed in a special enclosure.
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