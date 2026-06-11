ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Siblings Fight Odds To Keep 'Nachni' Alive, To Get Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Ranchi: 'Nachni', the traditional folk dance of Jharkhand, has brought national recognition to two siblings who have been selected for the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

Butan Devi (65), a resident of Tau village in Bundu block and Sombari Devi (60) of Jamdih village in Tamar have kept the traditional dance form of the state, once looked down upon by certain sections of society, alive for the last several years.

Butan and Sombari hail from an ordinary rural families and had to endure financial constraints, social neglect and lack of respect due to the stigma attached to the dance form. Yet they kept the folk tradition alive by performing in villages, markets and fairs. Sombari said she and Butan practised 'Nachni' for years. "Despite the adversities, we never gave up. The country has finally recognised our talent and the art form and it is a matter of pride for us," she said.

Sombari said the honour is not meant just for her and Butan but for the folk culture of Jharkhand. Sombari runs an organization in her village called the Panchpargania Jhumar Cultural Development Committee to promote the traditional dance form so that the younger generation can learn and carry it forward. Nachni is an inseparable part of every auspicious occasion in the state be it weddings or shobha yatras.

Butan said she had never imagined that the art would bring her such widespread recognition. She said 'Nachni' was once looked down upon. "Yet we never gave up and kept practising the dance form and the effort has finally paid off," she said.

Folk artist Padmashree Mukund Nayak congratulated the two sisters for keeping the traditional art alive despite the adverse circumstances. He said the art, also known as 'Mardani Jhumar', combines Bengali ragas and colors, singing, and instrumental music.