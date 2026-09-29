Police Bust Army Recruitment Scam In Uttarakhand, Arrest 2 ‘Fraudsters’
The accused lured people with the promise of a job in the Military Engineer Services and received money both in cash and UPI payments.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Champawat: Police have busted a recruitment scam in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, arresting two persons on Tuesday for duping the unemployed youth with promise of jobs in the army.
Acting on information from Army Intelligence, a joint team of Banbasa police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested two persons in the case. The police said that they have recovered fake appointment letters and Military Engineer Services (MES) stamps besides forged documents, mobile phones, and a scooter, from them.
The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Saxena, resident of village Bhajanpur, Banbasa police station, Champawat, and Ganesh Bahadur, resident of Gwal village, Dharchula police station, Pithoragarh.
On September 28, Guru Sharan Singh, a resident of Tanakpur, Champawat, had filed a complaint at Banbasa police station alleging fraud under the guise of providing employment. On the complaint, police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The complaint alleged that the accused Dheeraj and his accomplice, Ganesh, lured the victim with the promise of a job in the Military Engineer Services and took ₹5,000 in cash and ₹1.40 lakh through UPI. During the investigation, it surfaced that there were some other youths who were also duped on the promise of jobs in the army.
On September 28, Dheeraj had called Guru Sharan to Kamal Path Army Area (Banbasa) on the pretext of giving him an appointment letter and conducting biometric tests.
On reaching the place, the victim found that several other individuals had been given fake appointment letters for jobs at the MES.
According to Banbasa police, Dheeraj fled the scene with his companion, Ganesh, on a scooter following which a joint team of Banbasa police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) was formed to arrest the accused.
The operation was supervised by Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav and Tanakpur Circle Officer Niharika Semwal.
A joint team conducted an operation late last night and arrested Dheeraj and seized the scooter bearing number UK 07 AC 3133.
Police also arrested another accused, Ganesh, and recovered appointment letters and other documents, including medical certificates, from him.
Among other recoveries made were the joining letters of approximately 35 people, MES stamps, stamp pads, mobile phones, and forged documents.
Police investigation has revealed transactions worth lakhs of rupees on the mobile phone of accused Dheeraj. According to the police, the investigation has revealed that several people were duped under the guise of providing jobs in MES.
“Both accused have been arrested and are being presented before the court. The police are now also investigating the involvement of other people in this entire network and the total transactions," said police.
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