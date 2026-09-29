ETV Bharat / state

​Police Bust Army Recruitment Scam In Uttarakhand, Arrest 2 ‘Fraudsters’ ​

Champawat: ​Police have busted a recruitment scam in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, arresting two persons on Tuesday for duping the unemployed youth with promise of jobs in the army.

Acting on information from Army Intelligence, a joint team of Banbasa police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested two persons in the case. The police said that they have recovered fake appointment letters and Military Engineer Services (MES) stamps besides forged documents, mobile phones, and a scooter, from them.

The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Saxena, resident of village Bhajanpur, Banbasa police station, Champawat, and Ganesh Bahadur, resident of Gwal village, Dharchula police station, Pithoragarh.

On September 28, Guru Sharan Singh, a resident of Tanakpur, Champawat, had filed a complaint at Banbasa police station alleging fraud under the guise of providing employment. On the complaint, police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint alleged that the accused Dheeraj and his accomplice, Ganesh, lured the victim with the promise of a job in the Military Engineer Services and took ₹5,000 in cash and ₹1.40 lakh through UPI. During the investigation, it surfaced that there were some other youths who were also duped on the promise of jobs in the army.

On September 28, Dheeraj had called Guru Sharan to Kamal Path Army Area (Banbasa) on the pretext of giving him an appointment letter and conducting biometric tests.

​On reaching the place, the victim found that several other individuals had been given fake appointment letters for jobs at the MES.