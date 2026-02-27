ETV Bharat / state

Businessman, Worker Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Punjab's Sardulgarh

Sardulgarh: A businessman and one of his workers were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in a farmhouse in Sardulgarh of Punjab's Mansa, triggering panic in the area. The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to Police officials, 45-year-old Jasvir Singh Kaka and his employee Baldev Singh were present at their farmhouse when unknown assailants entered the premises and opened fire, killing both on the spot. The attackers fled after the incident. The crime happened around 11 am.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mansa, Bhagirath Singh Meena, who visited the crime scene, said police teams were rushed immediately after receiving information. "Two persons have been shot dead. We are investigating the case with the help of forensic teams, and the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Satpal Singh, the uncle of Jasvir Singh, said his nephew routinely visited the farmhouse every morning and had no known enmity with anyone.