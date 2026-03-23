ETV Bharat / state

Businessman Loses Over Rs 15 Cr In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Belagavi: An 81-year-old businessman here allegedly lost over Rs 15 crore in a "digital arrest scam" after fraudsters posing as CBI officials accused him of involvement in a financial crime, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the senior citizen received multiple calls, including video calls, for nearly six weeks.The fraudsters claimed that the victim had received a Rs 5 lakh commission for laundering Rs 25 lakh and that complaints had been filed against him for illegal financial activities.

Threatening to arrest him in a money laundering case, they coerced the victim into sharing his account and financial details with them and transferring the money to a "safe or government account".

They assured him that the amount would be returned after the investigation. The victim grew suspicious as he received no communication from the callers and found all mobile numbers untraceable, following which he complained to the police last week.