ETV Bharat / state

Businessman Killed As Car Driven Recklessly By Juvenile Hits Him In Maharashtra's Kalyan

Kalyan: A businessman cycling on the ring road at Kalyan in Maharashtra was killed after a speeding car driven recklessly by a juvenile, aged 16 years and eight months, hit him, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Kalyan-Chandoli Naka area. Police said the teen had stolen the car keys without informing his parents and was driving recklessly. The deceased was identified as Srinivas Tandale. Police said Tandale was on out on his bicycle for his daily exercise when the car being driven by the teen at a high speed hit him. Tandale sustained critical injuries in the mishap and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.



"The juvenile had clandestinely taken the keys of the car belonging to his parents and was driving at a high speed. His car rammed into a bicycle," said senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode. He said the juvenile is a resident of a locality under Khadak pada police station near Vasant Valley. "We have sent him to a juvenile correction centre and seized the car. He was also subjected to tests to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol," Waghmode said.