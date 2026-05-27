ETV Bharat / state

Businessman From Congo And Three Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Hospitals, Samples Sent For Ebola Testing

Gandhinagar: A businessman from Congo and three individuals who came into contact have been admitted to isolation wards at separate hospitals in Ahmedabad, and their samples have been sent for Ebola virus testing, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday.

He said the 37-year-old businessman arrived in Mumbai from Congo about five to seven days ago and later travelled to Vadodara.

"After he developed a fever, he was later admitted to Banker Hospital in Vadodara," the health minister said, adding that there has been no confirmation of Ebola infection so far and there is no need to panic. He said the businessman was immediately transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he was admitted to the Ebola ward.

The admitted patient is currently stable and safe, and his temperature is under control, the minister said, adding that the people associated with the patient are not showing any symptoms.

"Two other individuals who had accompanied him have also been admitted to isolated wards at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. Another person who came in contact with these individuals has also been isolated," the minister added. These individuals will remain in isolation for 10 to 11 days, and their blood samples have been sent to Pune for testing, he said.

The World Health Organisation declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17.