ETV Bharat / state

Businessman From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Chandigarh's Taj Hotel

The five-star hotel in Sector 17 where the body was found. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The body of a businessman from Chhattisgarh was found at a five-star hotel in Sector 17 of Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar Mittal (56), a resident of Raipur.

He checked into the hotel two days ago to attend a major meeting of the state marketing company, Markfed. It has been learnt that the deceased businessman was a major contractor of the Punjab government in supplying ration kits. He reportedly owned rice mills in the state.

Police said Mittal was found unconscious in his room by a hotel waiter. When he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. After being informed by the management of the Taj Hotel, personnel from the Sector 17 Police Station rescued the body and sent it to the mortuary of the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. A forensic team went to the spot to collect evidence.