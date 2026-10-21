Businessman From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Chandigarh's Taj Hotel
Police said 56-year-old Deepak Kumar Mittal from Raipur was a major contractor for the Punjab government and checked in two days ago for a meeting.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Chandigarh: The body of a businessman from Chhattisgarh was found at a five-star hotel in Sector 17 of Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar Mittal (56), a resident of Raipur.
He checked into the hotel two days ago to attend a major meeting of the state marketing company, Markfed. It has been learnt that the deceased businessman was a major contractor of the Punjab government in supplying ration kits. He reportedly owned rice mills in the state.
Police said Mittal was found unconscious in his room by a hotel waiter. When he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
After being informed by the management of the Taj Hotel, personnel from the Sector 17 Police Station rescued the body and sent it to the mortuary of the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. A forensic team went to the spot to collect evidence.
During the investigation, some medicines and alcohol were found in Mittal's room, which raised investigators' suspicion that he died due to either excessive consumption of alcohol or a possible drug overdose. However, the police refused to confirm the cause of death before the arrival of the autopsy report.
Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told ETV Bharat that the deceased came here for business-related purposes. "It is difficult to say anything yet regarding why or how the death occurred. We are waiting for the autopsy report to share more information," she said, adding that there were no visible signs of injury on the deceased's body.
Also Read