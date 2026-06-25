ETV Bharat / state

Businessman Ends Life At Kannada Actress Krishi Thanpanda's House In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A businessman allegedly committed suicide at the house of his friend and Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the Elegant Terrace Apartment in RR Nagar.

The deceased was identified as Vaishakh. Police registered an unnatural death case based on the complaint filed by Vaishakh's father and wife. Thapanda is a former Bigg Boss contestant.

A resident of Girinagar, Vaishakh got married 15 years ago and lived with his son and wife. He was the owner of a car garage and an automobile shop. A few months ago, Vaishakh was arrested by the HAL police in a case of threatening a businessman named Aravind Reddy. He was released on bail a few days later.

It has been learnt that Vaishakh ended his life when no one was at the house of the actress. Sources say that he Vaishakh had called the actress before taking the extreme step. Shortly after, Thapanda contacted police about the same.