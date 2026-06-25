Businessman Ends Life At Kannada Actress Krishi Thanpanda's House In Bengaluru
The deceased Vaishakh allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night when no one was at the house of the actress.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: A businessman allegedly committed suicide at the house of his friend and Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the Elegant Terrace Apartment in RR Nagar.
The deceased was identified as Vaishakh. Police registered an unnatural death case based on the complaint filed by Vaishakh's father and wife. Thapanda is a former Bigg Boss contestant.
A resident of Girinagar, Vaishakh got married 15 years ago and lived with his son and wife. He was the owner of a car garage and an automobile shop. A few months ago, Vaishakh was arrested by the HAL police in a case of threatening a businessman named Aravind Reddy. He was released on bail a few days later.
It has been learnt that Vaishakh ended his life when no one was at the house of the actress. Sources say that he Vaishakh had called the actress before taking the extreme step. Shortly after, Thapanda contacted police about the same.
At 11 pm, RR Nagar police called Vaishakh's father and informed him that his son was found dead in Flat No. 403 of Elegant Terrace Apartment.
Family sources said when they went to the spot, Vaishakh's dead body was lying on the bed and he had a mark on his neck. Vaishakh's wife Meghana filed a complaint to find out the exact reason for the suicide.
The RR Nagar police then sent Vaishak's body to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).