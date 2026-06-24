ETV Bharat / state

Stock Trader Found Dead In Hotel In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Probe On

File photo of Guru Prasad Chaudhary ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The body of a stock market trader was found in a hotel in Narayan Vihar locality of Rajasthan capital Jaipur. The deceased, identified as Guru Prasad Chaudhary had been staying in the hotel with five or six friends for the last two days. His friends left the hotel before his body was discovered. Narayan Vihar police station sub-inspector Dharmendra said Chaudhary's body was found late on Tuesday night. "He was a resident of Nityanand Nagar on Gandhi Path in Jaipur and worked in the stock market. Police have informed the family about the incident. Initially, it appears to be a case of murder. Investigation is on and more details will emerge after the postmortem and forensic reports are received," he said.