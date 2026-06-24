Stock Trader Found Dead In Hotel In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Probe On
The deceased had been staying in the hotel with five or six days for the last couple of days.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Jaipur: The body of a stock market trader was found in a hotel in Narayan Vihar locality of Rajasthan capital Jaipur.
The deceased, identified as Guru Prasad Chaudhary had been staying in the hotel with five or six friends for the last two days. His friends left the hotel before his body was discovered.
Narayan Vihar police station sub-inspector Dharmendra said Chaudhary's body was found late on Tuesday night. "He was a resident of Nityanand Nagar on Gandhi Path in Jaipur and worked in the stock market. Police have informed the family about the incident. Initially, it appears to be a case of murder. Investigation is on and more details will emerge after the postmortem and forensic reports are received," he said.
Dharmendra said, Chaudhary had left his home on Monday, saying he was going out with friends. However, he never returned and his mobile phone was later switched off. Dharmendra said this has happened earlier as well so Chaudhary's family did not suspect any foulplay.
The SI said Chaudhary's body bore injury marks. "He had been staying in the hotel with five or six friends including the hotel owner's brother. The postmortem on the body was conducted at Jaipuria Hospital. The FSL also inspected the scene and collected evidence," he said.
Dharmendra said police investigations have revealed that Chaudhary's friends had left the hotel on Tuesday night. "At around 12 midnight, the hotel staff found that Chaudhary's room was open and he was lying on the bed. It has also come to light that after leaving the hotel, his friends had done a Facebook live stream in their car. However, they deleted it the following morning. It is believed that a dispute arose during a booze party, and his friends beat him and left him unconscious. He died from the injuries sustained in the assault," he said, adding probe into the matter is on.
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