ETV Bharat / state

Business Turnover Remains Low In Bengal's Siliguri During Durga Puja Festivity

Despite the heavy footfall in 102 markets and shopping malls across the city, the overall business figures have led to unease. ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri: Business turnover during the Durga Puja festivity in North Bengal's Siliguri was recorded at approximately Rs 110 crore, which is around Rs 15 crore lower than that of the previous year — a development that has left local traders concerned.

Despite the heavy footfall in 102 markets and shopping malls across the city — covering sectors such as apparel, decorations, food, hospitality, transport, and tourism — the overall business figures have led to unease.

Nevertheless, local traders remain hopeful that this shortfall may be largely offset during the rest of the festive season, which includes Dhanteras, Diwali, and Kali Puja. For now, their expectations are pinned on these upcoming occasions.

Surajit Pal, general secretary of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Eastern India (FCCIEI), shared these figures and the broader situation, noting that the data was compiled following discussions with traders across various sectors between October 1 and 21.

"Despite favourable weather conditions this year, business turnover in Siliguri reached only Rs 100 to Rs 110 crore. In contrast, the turnover was approximately Rs 125 crore last year despite bad weather," he said.

Analysing the reasons for this shortfall, Pal explained, "Previously, Sikkim and lower Assam relied heavily on Siliguri for trade. However, with various companies now establishing direct operations in those regions, the dependency on Siliguri has diminished."