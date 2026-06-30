Tamil Nadu: Business Losses Suspected As Man Kills Wife, Daughter Before Taking Own Life
A land dealer allegedly killed his wife and 14-year-old daughter before taking his own life with financial stress believed to be the cause.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Dharmapuri: A suspected financial crisis ended in a family tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, where a 45-year-old land dealer allegedly killed his wife and teenage daughter before taking his own life
Santosh (45), his wife Saranya (36) and daughter Satvika (14) from Annasagaram area were living in an apartment building near Kottayam Temple in Dharmapuri district. Satvika was studying in the ninth standard at a private school in Dharmapuri town.
According to police, Santosh brought his daughter home from school before fatally attacking both Saranya and Satvika. After the killings, he rode his two-wheeler to the Adhiyamankottai area along the Salem National Highway, where he parked the vehicle and died by suicide.
Meanwhile, after receiving information, a police team led by Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police Maheswaran rushed to the scene. The bodies of Saranya and Sadhvika were recovered and sent to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Forensic experts were also called in to collect evidence at the scene.
Santosh was involved in buying and selling land and had been under severe financial stress for the past month due to losses in his business. Police are investigating the case. Police said while bodies were recovered, forensic experts are collecting evidence in the case.
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