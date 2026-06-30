ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Business Losses Suspected As Man Kills Wife, Daughter Before Taking Own Life

Tamil Nadu man allegedly took his life by suicide after killing his wife and daughter. ( ETV Bharat )

Dharmapuri: A suspected financial crisis ended in a family tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, where a 45-year-old land dealer allegedly killed his wife and teenage daughter before taking his own life Santosh (45), his wife Saranya (36) and daughter Satvika (14) from Annasagaram area were living in an apartment building near Kottayam Temple in Dharmapuri district. Satvika was studying in the ninth standard at a private school in Dharmapuri town. According to police, Santosh brought his daughter home from school before fatally attacking both Saranya and Satvika. After the killings, he rode his two-wheeler to the Adhiyamankottai area along the Salem National Highway, where he parked the vehicle and died by suicide.