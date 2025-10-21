ETV Bharat / state

Business Leader Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah And Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

According to sources, Shaw extended Diwali greetings to both leaders and held discussions lasting about 45 minutes at D K Shivakumar’s residence. The meeting is said to have focused on issues related to road conditions, garbage management, and the overall state of civic infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Biocon Chairperson and noted entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who had recently criticised the state government over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure and pothole-ridden roads, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Shaw’s meeting comes after a public exchange of criticism between her and the government. Over the past few weeks, she had posted a series of comments on social media expressing frustration about potholes, garbage piles, and the city’s poor infrastructure. She even remarked that foreign investors visiting Biocon questioned why Bengaluru’s roads were in such terrible shape and why the government wasn’t supporting investment through better civic conditions. “It’s hard to understand why, despite having the capacity, there’s no will to fix these problems,” she had said in one post.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had indirectly responded to her criticism, saying, “Those who built their businesses using Bengaluru’s infrastructure are now criticising the same city on social media.” Ministers M.B. Patil (Industries) and Priyank Kharge (IT-BT) had also expressed their displeasure over Shaw’s remarks.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Shivakumar shared an update on social media, saying, “It was a pleasure meeting Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon. We had a constructive discussion about Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the state’s development.”

Following her meeting with the Deputy CM, Shaw also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery, where Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was also present. The discussion reportedly revolved around Bengaluru’s road and waste management issues, along with broader matters concerning urban development.