Three Charred To Death As Bus, Truck Catch Fire After Collision In Andhra Pradesh
On spotting the blaze, a DCM vehicle driver broke the bus windows and helped passengers escape.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Nandyal: Three persons were charred to death after a private bus collided with a lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on Thursday, police said.
According to police, the bus, identified as an AR BCVR Travels vehicle, was carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad when the accident occurred at around 2 am. The speeding bus suffered a tyre burst, lost control and veered off the road divider, colliding head-on with a lorry. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the lorry caught fire immediately. The flames spread fast, creating panic among the passengers trapped inside.
Fortunately, a DCM vehicle driver passing by, stopped on spotting the blaze and rushed to help. He broke the bus windows and helped passengers to escape by jumping out.
Andhra Pradesh: " 3 killed as private bus collides with lorry in nandyal," says inspector madhusudan— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 22, 2026
read @ANI Story | https://t.co/G8YbnrzXXS#busaccident #fireaccident #roadsafety #nandyalaccident pic.twitter.com/NrP8hZQ2xY
Upon information, police rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and traffic was regulated on the highway to prevent further mishaps. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
Nandyal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Suneel Sheoran said the bus was heading to Hyderabad when the accident occurred near Shivella Metta in Nandyal. All passengers were safely evacuated, he added.
Police said the bus driver, lorry driver and the cleaner died on the spot while more than 10 passengers sustained minor injuries while escaping through the windows. The injured were shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment, they added.
Police said initial probe suggests that tyre burst was the primary cause of the accident and have once again appealed to transport operators to ensure proper vehicle maintenance to avoid such mishaps.
Also Read