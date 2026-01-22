ETV Bharat / state

Three Charred To Death As Bus, Truck Catch Fire After Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Both the bus and the lorry caught fire in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Nandyal: Three persons were charred to death after a private bus collided with a lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the bus, identified as an AR BCVR Travels vehicle, was carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad when the accident occurred at around 2 am. The speeding bus suffered a tyre burst, lost control and veered off the road divider, colliding head-on with a lorry. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the lorry caught fire immediately. The flames spread fast, creating panic among the passengers trapped inside.

Fortunately, a DCM vehicle driver passing by, stopped on spotting the blaze and rushed to help. He broke the bus windows and helped passengers to escape by jumping out.