ETV Bharat / state

Bus Services From Tamil Nadu To Karnataka Temporarily Suspended At Hosur Amid Mekedatu Project Protest

Hosur: Karnataka-bound buses from Tamil Nadu have been halted at Hosur border following a protest by Kannada organisations over the long-standing Cauvery water dispute on Sunday. Commuters in Tamil Nadu have been severely hit by the temporary suspension of bus services.

Kannada organisations are staging protest in support of Mekedatu Dam project, condemning Tamil Nadu government for opposing the construction.

Karnataka proposes to build a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river near Kanakpura to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. However, Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the dam, claiming it will affect natural water flows, impact farmers in irrigation and violate Supreme Court's Cauvery verdict of 2018.

In view of this, members of Kannada Jakrithi Vedige are staging a protest on the Bengaluru-Hosur border. In view of this, the police have stopped all Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses going to Bengaluru at Hosur since 4 am.

Officials said the move has been taken as a precautionary measure on the orders of Krishnagiri police. Furthermore, the Dharmapuri Zone Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has also advised that buses should not ply to Bengaluru beyond Hosur.