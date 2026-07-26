Bus Services From Tamil Nadu To Karnataka Temporarily Suspended At Hosur Amid Mekedatu Project Protest
A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed at Hosur border to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the protests.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Hosur: Karnataka-bound buses from Tamil Nadu have been halted at Hosur border following a protest by Kannada organisations over the long-standing Cauvery water dispute on Sunday. Commuters in Tamil Nadu have been severely hit by the temporary suspension of bus services.
Kannada organisations are staging protest in support of Mekedatu Dam project, condemning Tamil Nadu government for opposing the construction.
Karnataka proposes to build a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river near Kanakpura to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. However, Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the dam, claiming it will affect natural water flows, impact farmers in irrigation and violate Supreme Court's Cauvery verdict of 2018.
In view of this, members of Kannada Jakrithi Vedige are staging a protest on the Bengaluru-Hosur border. In view of this, the police have stopped all Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses going to Bengaluru at Hosur since 4 am.
Officials said the move has been taken as a precautionary measure on the orders of Krishnagiri police. Furthermore, the Dharmapuri Zone Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has also advised that buses should not ply to Bengaluru beyond Hosur.
The Krishnagiri Police have announced that buses will not ply to Bengaluru until further notice. Tamil Nadu transport department has also stated that buses will cross the border only after the situation is completely normalised.
Thus, buses from Tamil Nadu are currently stranded in Hosur, bringing traffic to a standstill at the border. Also, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the Jujuwadi and Attipalli areas on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses are entering Tamil Nadu across the border. To reduce the inconvenience faced by Tamil Nadu commuters, the transport department has planned to increase the service of Hosur city buses as per the congestion.
Presently, 16 city buses operating up to Attipalli are plying as usual while Bengaluru-bound commuters are opting for alternative buses. On the other hand, private and KSRTC buses continue to operate, allowing Tamil Nadu commuters to travel to Bengaluru. Police from both states are keeping a close watch on the border areas.
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