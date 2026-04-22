Bus Services Disrupted As RTC Workers Begin Strike In Telangana
The strike was launched after workers' talks with the government failed as the authorities sought four more weeks to resolve the issues.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Widespread disruption of RTC bus services was reported in Telangana on Wednesday as the strike by its employees began across the state.
The RTC workers launched the strike from Tuesday night following the failure of talks with the government on a host of issues, including the merger of RTC with the Telangana government and the re-establishment of trade unions.
According to sources, RTC buses were confined to depots in several places, while security has been provided on depot premises. In Peddapalli, 150 buses were confined to the depot. In Husnabad, Siddipet district, workers staged a protest in front of the RTC depot.
In Mahabubnagar, while 112 buses remained confined to the depot, officials arranged 16 electric buses to cater to passengers. Meanwhile, RTC Managing Director Nagireddy said the government holds a positive stance regarding the workers' strike.
He said the administration is prepared to resolve the issues in a phased manner. He further alleged that some unions are disregarding the facts and misleading the workers.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, RTC Joint Action Committee leaders held nearly four hours of discussions with a committee of four IAS officers. The talks failed after officials requested four weeks to resolve the issues. A further round of discussions is scheduled for Wednesday.
According to sources, 2.5 million people rely on bus services daily in the southern state. Since services were suspended, many have turned to the Metro Rail, which is experiencing a dramatic surge in passengers. Metro stations across Hyderabad are crowded to capacity, with every station overwhelmed.
The demand for auto-rickshaws has also increased sharply.
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