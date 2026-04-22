ETV Bharat / state

Bus Services Disrupted As RTC Workers Begin Strike In Telangana

RTC buses have been confined to depots in several places ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Widespread disruption of RTC bus services was reported in Telangana on Wednesday as the strike by its employees began across the state.

The RTC workers launched the strike from Tuesday night following the failure of talks with the government on a host of issues, including the merger of RTC with the Telangana government and the re-establishment of trade unions.

According to sources, RTC buses were confined to depots in several places, while security has been provided on depot premises. In Peddapalli, 150 buses were confined to the depot. In Husnabad, Siddipet district, workers staged a protest in front of the RTC depot.

In Mahabubnagar, while 112 buses remained confined to the depot, officials arranged 16 electric buses to cater to passengers. Meanwhile, RTC Managing Director Nagireddy said the government holds a positive stance regarding the workers' strike.