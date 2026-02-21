Five Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Returning From Wedding Rams Van In Madhya Pradesh
The accident occurred on National Highway 719 near Gill Dhaba under the Gohad Chauraha police station limits.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Bhind: Five people died while six others were injured after a bus returning from a wedding procession collided with a van near Chhimka area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind during the early hours of Saturday.
The accident occurred between 2 and 3 am on National Highway 719 near Gill Dhaba under the Gohad Chauraha police station limits.
It is learnt that the passenger bus was returning from a wedding procession in Bhind and was heading to Gwalior. As the bus approached Gill Dhaba near Chhimka, it collided with a van carrying passengers from Gwalior to Bhind. Five people in the van died on the spot, and seven others were injured.
The collision was so powerful that the van was completely wrecked after colliding with the bus. Upon receiving the information, Dial 112 arrived at the scene and with the help of an ambulance, 11 injured were brought to Gohad Hospital. Doctors declared four dead, while the remaining six seriously injured were referred to Gwalior.
Gohad Square Police Station in-charge Manish Dhakad said that three of the deceased car occupants have been identified as Jagdish Bhadoria, a resident of Sevda in Datia district, Atul Shivhare, a pharmacist from Bhind, and Pradeep, a young man from Bhind. The other two deceased have not yet been identified, he said.
Among the injured are Santosh, a resident of Maroli in Mehgaon police station Elaichi, and his 10-year-old daughter Kittu, 61-year-old Meera Devi, 50-year-old Sukhbir Singh, 60-year-old Bhogi Nath, a resident of Mehgaon, and 61-year-old Mewaram, a resident of Gohad, who have been referred to Gwalior.
