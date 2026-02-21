ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Returning From Wedding Rams Van In Madhya Pradesh

Bhind: Five people died while six others were injured after a bus returning from a wedding procession collided with a van near Chhimka area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind during the early hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred between 2 and 3 am on National Highway 719 near Gill Dhaba under the Gohad Chauraha police station limits.

It is learnt that the passenger bus was returning from a wedding procession in Bhind and was heading to Gwalior. As the bus approached Gill Dhaba near Chhimka, it collided with a van carrying passengers from Gwalior to Bhind. Five people in the van died on the spot, and seven others were injured.