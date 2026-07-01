ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, 29 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Ramming Into Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit, who visited the spot to oversee rescue operation, said preliminary investigation suggest the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

According to officials, the impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. Under its impact, the vehicle caught fire, trapping several passengers inside.

The bus, operated by Hans Travels of Indore, was returning to Indore from Rishiskesh when the accident took place near Dhanawda under Kolwa police station area.

Jaipur: At least seven passengers lost their lives and 29 others, including several children, sustained critical injuries after a sleeper bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday. Officials said the death toll is likely to rise.

The official informed that five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries. "The bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway. Subsequently, both the vehicles caught fire," he said.

Police, fire brigade personnel and local administration teams rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The blaze was later brought under control.

Following the accident, the injured were rushed to Dausa District Hospital for treatment. The SP said 29 people suffered injuries, and efforts are underway to identify all the victims.

Speaking to ANI, Dausa DM Saumya Jha said the bus collided with the truck on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway at around 3:15 or 3:30 AM. "Around 24-25 people managed to escape safely and were rescued; they are currently doing well. Two people died at the scene. While carrying out rescue operations after bringing the fire under control, we discovered some charred remains. These have been sent to the hospital, and the rescue operation is still ongoing," she said.

"Regarding the total number of casualties, we can only provide an approximate figure at this stage; the final count is not yet confirmed. There have been around seven to eight deaths," the official added.

Meanwhile, a few local residents raised concerns over the alleged delayed response of emergency services. They alleged that the fire brigade reached the spot nearly an hour later after being informed. They claimed that quicker rescue efforts could have helped save some of the passengers trapped inside the bus.