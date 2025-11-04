Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Madhya Pradesh's Indore; 3 Dead, Many Injured
Three people died and several others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Bheru Ghat area in Madhya Pradesh last night.
Indore: At least three passengers died while nearly a dozen others sustained injuries after a bus travelling from Omkareshwar to Indore went off the road and fell into a 50-ft-deep gorge in Bheru Ghat area under Simrol police station limits in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.
The mishap occurred at around 9:45 PM, officials said.
Receiving information, Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar along with other personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations with help from local residents. Senior officials of the district administration including Mhow SDM Rakesh Parmar and Tehsildar Yashdeep Rawat also reached to oversee rescue. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi confirmed that three people have died in the accident.
Indore Collector Shivam Verma said, "The accident occurred near Simrol. While going up an inclined road, the bus fell into a ravine. Nine people have been injured and three persons have lost their lives. Of the injured, one has been discharged. Eight more are under treatment now... All injured are receiving the best possible treatment... An investigation into this incident will be conducted..."
Meanwhile, eye-witnesses reported that the bus driver was driving erratically and at high speed. The SDM said some people at the scene alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
इंदौर और महू के बीच एक बस के पलटने के कारण हुए हादसे में तीन नागरिकों की मृत्यु अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 3, 2025
मृतकों के निकटतम परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री स्वेच्छानुदान से 2-2 लाख रुपए और घायलों का नि:शुल्क उपचार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
ईश्वर से दिवंगत की पुण्यात्माओं की शांति तथा घायलों के…
Expressing grief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the loss of lives in the accident is "extremely heartbreaking". He stated, "The death of three persons in the accident caused after a bus overturned between Indore and Mhow, is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to provide Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CMRF and to provide free treatment to the injured."
District officials said a formal investigation has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.
