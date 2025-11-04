ETV Bharat / state

Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Madhya Pradesh's Indore; 3 Dead, Many Injured

Indore: At least three passengers died while nearly a dozen others sustained injuries after a bus travelling from Omkareshwar to Indore went off the road and fell into a 50-ft-deep gorge in Bheru Ghat area under Simrol police station limits in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

The mishap occurred at around 9:45 PM, officials said.

Receiving information, Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar along with other personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations with help from local residents. Senior officials of the district administration including Mhow SDM Rakesh Parmar and Tehsildar Yashdeep Rawat also reached to oversee rescue. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi confirmed that three people have died in the accident.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma said, "The accident occurred near Simrol. While going up an inclined road, the bus fell into a ravine. Nine people have been injured and three persons have lost their lives. Of the injured, one has been discharged. Eight more are under treatment now... All injured are receiving the best possible treatment... An investigation into this incident will be conducted..."