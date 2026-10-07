ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Six Injured After Bus Overturns On Nashik-Gujarat Highway In Maharashtra

Luxury bus overturns on Nashik-Gujarat highway ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Two men from Gujarat died while six other passengers sustained injuries after a private luxury bus overturned along the Nashik-Gujarat highway in Maharashtra late on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the mishap occurred around 11 PM on Tuesday (October 6) in the Karanjali-Savala Ghat area of Peth Taluka. The bus, which was traveling from Nashik towards Ahmedabad, overturned after the driver lost control, reportedly failing to negotiate a curve. Two passengers identified as Mahendra Pal and Rahul Ojha died in the accident. Both the deceased are said to be residents of Gujarat. While Pal died on the spot, Ojha succumbed on the way to the hospital. Additionally, six passengers sustained serious injuries.