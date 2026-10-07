Two Dead, Six Injured After Bus Overturns On Nashik-Gujarat Highway In Maharashtra
The mishap took place when the bus traveling from Nashik towards Ahmedabad overturned after the driver lost control, reportedly failing to negotiate a curve.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Nashik: Two men from Gujarat died while six other passengers sustained injuries after a private luxury bus overturned along the Nashik-Gujarat highway in Maharashtra late on Tuesday night.
It is understood that the mishap occurred around 11 PM on Tuesday (October 6) in the Karanjali-Savala Ghat area of Peth Taluka. The bus, which was traveling from Nashik towards Ahmedabad, overturned after the driver lost control, reportedly failing to negotiate a curve.
Two passengers identified as Mahendra Pal and Rahul Ojha died in the accident. Both the deceased are said to be residents of Gujarat. While Pal died on the spot, Ojha succumbed on the way to the hospital. Additionally, six passengers sustained serious injuries.
After receiving information about the accident, a team of police from the Peth Police Station along with local residents immediately launched a rescue operation to bring out the injured passengers. Passengers were rescued by breaking the bus windows and the roof-mounted AC vents. Subsequently, the injured were transported via ambulance to the Government Hospital in Dindori and the District Government Hospital in Nashik for treatment.
Since the location falls under the jurisdiction of the Dindori Police Station, the case regarding the accident has been registered there.
Bhagwan Mathure, Police Inspector at Dindori Police Station, stated that the bus driver fled the scene after the accident and a search for him is underway.
Read More: