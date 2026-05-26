ETV Bharat / state

Bus Overturns On Lucknow-Agra Expressway In UP's Unnao, Six Killed

Police personnel at the site after a double-decker AC bus carrying around 50 passengers overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Nibha Kheda village, leaving six people, including a police sub-inspector, dead and 21 others injured, in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, early Tuesday, May 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Unnao: Six people, including a police sub-inspector, were killed and 21 others seriously injured when a double-decker AC bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district early Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at 5.15 am near Nibha Kheda village when the bus, travelling from Delhi to Bihar, went out of control and overturned, they said.

Police said around 50 passengers were believed to be travelling in the bus. According to preliminary investigation, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after dozing off at the wheel. Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding when it suddenly hit the divider and overturned. Following the impact, the vehicle got suspended on the roadside railing.

Auras Community Health Centre, in charge, Dr Anoop Kumar Tiwari, said 28 injured passengers were brought to the hospital after the accident, of whom six were declared dead. He said 21 critically injured passengers were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow after primary treatment, while one woman was discharged.

The deceased have been identified as police sub-inspector Ravi Charan Ram (around 50), Suresh Kumar Jaiswal (40) of Gorakhpur, Videshi Gupta (45), Vijay Kumar (24) of Basti and two unidentified persons, police said. Soon after the accident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations.