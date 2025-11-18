ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed, 26 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kanpur: At least three people, including a child, were killed and 26 others injured when a double-decker bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place on the Agra-Expressway in the Araul police station area, they said. The bus was travelling to Bihar from Delhi, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital for treatment. The injured included passengers from Bihar, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Basti, Delhi, and Haryana. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh, the preliminary investigations indicate that the bus overturned as the driver dozed off. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Giri, Naseem Alam, and a seven-year-old child, all hailing from Bihar. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, and added that their families are being informed.

Dr Sanjay Kala, Principal of LLR Medical College, said that two passengers suffered serious injuries, while over 20 others had minor injuries. All are receiving treatment. Of the injured passengers, fifteen are from Bihar.