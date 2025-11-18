ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed, 26 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed, 26 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Officials present at the hospital where the injured have been admitted (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kanpur: At least three people, including a child, were killed and 26 others injured when a double-decker bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place on the Agra-Expressway in the Araul police station area, they said. The bus was travelling to Bihar from Delhi, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital for treatment. The injured included passengers from Bihar, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Basti, Delhi, and Haryana. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh, the preliminary investigations indicate that the bus overturned as the driver dozed off. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Giri, Naseem Alam, and a seven-year-old child, all hailing from Bihar. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, and added that their families are being informed.

Dr Sanjay Kala, Principal of LLR Medical College, said that two passengers suffered serious injuries, while over 20 others had minor injuries. All are receiving treatment. Of the injured passengers, fifteen are from Bihar.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City, Dr Rajesh Kumar, visited LLR Hospital and assured the injured passengers of the best possible treatment. "A detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident," police said.

The injured passengers told police that the bus was moving smoothly till 3 AM. The driver then dozed off, causing the bus to overturn. “The driver has been absconding since the accident,” police said. Traffic on the expressway was briefly disrupted during the rescue operations.

Read More

  1. Accident On Navale Bridge After MP Mohol Announces Few Measures
  2. Five Killed As Car Plows Into Wedding Procession In Bihar

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH
BUS ACCIDENT
BUS OVERTURNED
AGRA LUCKNOW EXPRESSWAY
BUS OVERTURNED IN KANPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.